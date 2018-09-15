First Cricket
Asia Cup 2018, stats preview: From Sri Lanka’s record-breaking titles to Pakistan’s superior recent form

As another edition of the Asia Cup dawns with countries like India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the fray, here are a few statistical insights and the history of the tournament in numbers.

Umang Pabari, September 15, 2018

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in United Arab Emirates with six teams participating and a total of 13 matches being played over 14 days. Each team has a different challenge to conquer in the upcoming tournament.

India are playing without their regular skipper Virat Kohli. It will be intriguing to see how much it will cost them at the end of the tournament as their middle-order will be tested against Pakistan’s bowling attack. On the other hand, Bangladesh will try to finish the games while Hong Kong will try to cause an upset as it’s a short tournament so nothing is impossible.

India's cricket captain Rohit Sharma (centre) speaks during an Asia Cup press conference on Friday. AFP

All in all, it will be the most competitive Asia Cup ever given the rise of Afghanistan in world cricket.

Before it begins, let us look at a few statistical insights and the history of the tournament in numbers.

Pakistan are the only team to win their last five encounters in ODIs, while India are the only team to lose their last two encounters in ODI cricket coming into the Asia Cup. However, no Asian team has won more ODIs than India since 2015.

Recent form: (Last five ODIs)

Afghanistan: W, L, W, W, W

Bangladesh: W, L, W, L, L

India: L, L, W, W, W

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, W

Sri Lanka: W, W, L, L, L

Sri Lanka and India have won Asia Cup title five times — the most among all the teams. (All the statistics are for the 50-over Asia Cup tournaments only. India won the last Asia Cup which was held in a 20-over format in Bangladesh in 2016.)

UMANG TABLE

Sri Lanka have won most matches and have best win percentage among all the teams in Asia Cup history.

 

UMANG 2

Pakistan have scored 300-plus runs eight times in Asia Cup history — the most among all the teams while Bangladesh are the only team to be bowled out under 100 runs in the history of Asia Cup.

Highest total: Pakistan (385/7 vs Bangladesh at Dambulla in 2010)

Lowest total: Bangladesh (87 vs Pakistan at Dhaka in 2000)

India are the only team to win an Asia Cup match with a margin of 250-plus runs while Pakistan are the only team to win an Asia Cup match with 150-plus balls remaining.

UMANG 3

Pakistan are the only team to win and lose a match with one ball remaining in the history of Asia Cup.

umang 4

Let’s look at some of the individual records created in the tournament over the years.

umang 5

umang 6

Fielding/Keeping records:

Most keeping dismissals: Kumar Sangakkara, 36 in 24 matches

Most catches by a fielder: Mahela Jayawardene, 15 in 28 matches

Most matches played:

Player: Mahela Jayawardene, 28

Captain: MS Dhoni and Arjuna Ranatunga, 13

Umpire: Billy Bowden, 14

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018

Tags : Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2018, Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, MS Dhoni, Pakistan Cricket Team, Sri Lankan Cricket Team

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

