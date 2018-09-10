Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of tournament due to injury; Niroshan Dickwella named replacement
Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn Monday from the 16-member squad for the Asia Cup because of an injury during a recent domestic tournament, the board said.
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Colombo: Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn Monday from the 16-member squad for the Asia Cup because of an injury during a recent domestic tournament, the board said.
File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC
The 28-year-old batsman had injured a finger during a domestic Twenty20 match and needed more time to recover, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.
Chandimal will be replaced by wicket-keeper and batsman Niroshan Dickwella at the six-nation Asia Cup tournament which opens in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, the SLC said.
Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.
Sep 10, 2018
