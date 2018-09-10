First Cricket
Asia Cup 2018: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of tournament due to injury; Niroshan Dickwella named replacement

Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn Monday from the 16-member squad for the Asia Cup because of an injury during a recent domestic tournament, the board said.

Press Trust of India, September 10, 2018

Colombo: Sri Lanka Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn Monday from the 16-member squad for the Asia Cup because of an injury during a recent domestic tournament, the board said.

File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

The 28-year-old batsman had injured a finger during a domestic Twenty20 match and needed more time to recover, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Chandimal will be replaced by wicket-keeper and batsman Niroshan Dickwella at the six-nation Asia Cup tournament which opens in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, the SLC said.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018

