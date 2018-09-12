First Cricket
Asia Cup 2018 Schedule: Full schedule, teams, match date, time and venue

Asia Cup 2018 Schedule: Get full schedule (fixtures), venue, dates and timings of The 14th edition of the Asia Cup cricket matches at Firstpost.

FirstCricket Staff, September 12, 2018

The 14th edition of the Asia Cup begins this week with Bangladesh taking on against five-time winners Sri Lanka in the lung opener on 15 September. The upcoming tournament will be hosted for the third time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with six nations participating in the event. Defending champions India will begin their campaign against Hong Kong on 18 September in Dubai, followed by the marquee contest against Pakistan the next day.

The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and Hong Kong in Group A while Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will form Group B. The tournament will run for almost two weeks. Regular India captain Virat Kohli has been rested after a two-month long tour to England. In Kohli's absence, his deputy Rohit Sharma will lead India.

Here is the full schedule of Asia Cup 2018:

Asia Cup 2018 full schedule

Group Stage

15 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)
16 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Dubai)
17 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)
18 September: India vs Hong Kong (Dubai)
19 September: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)
20 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)
21 September: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
23 September: Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)
23 September: Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
25 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)
26 September: Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

Final

28 September: Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

Note: All the matches will begin at 1700 hrs IST.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018

Tags : Afghanistan, Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh, Cricket, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Rohit Sharma, Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli

