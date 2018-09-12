Asia Cup 2018 Schedule: Full schedule, teams, match date, time and venue
Asia Cup 2018 Schedule: Get full schedule (fixtures), venue, dates and timings of The 14th edition of the Asia Cup cricket matches at Firstpost.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
The 14th edition of the Asia Cup begins this week with Bangladesh taking on against five-time winners Sri Lanka in the lung opener on 15 September. The upcoming tournament will be hosted for the third time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with six nations participating in the event. Defending champions India will begin their campaign against Hong Kong on 18 September in Dubai, followed by the marquee contest against Pakistan the next day.
The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and Hong Kong in Group A while Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will form Group B. The tournament will run for almost two weeks. Regular India captain Virat Kohli has been rested after a two-month long tour to England. In Kohli's absence, his deputy Rohit Sharma will lead India.
Here is the full schedule of Asia Cup 2018:
Asia Cup 2018 full schedule
Group Stage
15 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)
16 September: Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Dubai)
17 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)
18 September: India vs Hong Kong (Dubai)
19 September: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)
20 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)
Super Four
21 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)
21 September: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
23 September: Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)
23 September: Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
25 September: Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)
26 September: Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)
Final
28 September: Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)
Note: All the matches will begin at 1700 hrs IST.
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2018
