Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Hasan Ali along with Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan, Rashid Khan fined for breaching code of conduct

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan had brushed his shoulder with Hasan as he passed him while taking a run when he was bowling the 37th over.

Press Trust of India, September 22, 2018

Abu Dhabi: Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali along with Afghanistan duo of Asghar Afghan and Rashid Khan have been fined 15 per cent of their match fees for different incidents during their Super Four match in the Asia Cup on Friday.

They have also received one demerit point each for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan (R) appeals for an unsuccessful leg before wicket (LBW) decision against unseen Bangladesh batsman Mosaddek Hossain during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

File image of Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan. AFP

Afghanistan skipper had brushed his shoulder with Hasan as he passed him while taking a run when he was bowling the 37th over.

The incident involving Hasan happened in the 33rd over of Afghanistan's innings when he threatened to throw the ball towards striker Hashmatullah Shahidi off his own bowling.

Rashid was charged and fined for giving a send-off to Asif Ali in the 47th over of Pakistan innings

Hasan and Asghar were found guilty of breaching Article 2.1.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", while Rashid was found to have violated Article 2.1.7, which deals with "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match," according to an ICC release.

While Hasan and Rashid have received demerit points for the first time, it is the second occasion that Asghar has been handed a demerit point within a 24-month period.

In February 2017, Asghar received a reprimand and one demerit point for showing dissent against an umpire's decision in an ODI against Zimbabwe. As such, he now has two demerit points.

After the match, all the three players pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Shaun George, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Anis-ur-Rahman.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Updated Date: Sep 22, 2018

Afghanistan, Anil Chaudhary, Anis-Ur-Rahman, Asghar Afghan, Asia Cup 2018, Cricket, Hasan Ali, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rashid Khan, Rod Tucker, Shaun George

