Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman will play vital role in upcoming tournament, says Aamir Sohail

Former cricketer Aamir Sohail has backed his Pakistan compatriot Fakhar Zaman to play a vital role in the upcoming Asia Cup because of his "positive approach" to batting.

Press Trust of India, September 12, 2018

Mumbai: Former cricketer Aamir Sohail has backed his Pakistan compatriot Fakhar Zaman to play a vital role in the upcoming Asia Cup because of his "positive approach" to batting.

File image of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. AP

"The reason behind Zaman's success has to be his positive approach. No matter what the situation, he goes out and bats positively," Sohail, an expert with official Cup broadcasters Star Sports, told PTI.

Indian bowlers will also be wary of Zaman, who had scored a match-winning hundred against them in the Champions Trophy final last year, when the arch-rivals clash on 19 September in a league clash of Asia Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Zaman had later scored a blistering double hundred, smashing 210 off just 156 deliveries against Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI at Bulawayo in July.

En-route to his double ton, Zaman also posted the highest individual score for Pakistan, bettering Sohail's former opening partner Saeed Anwar's brilliant 194 against India in 1997.

Sohail, who forged a successful partnership with Anwar, stressed that the key for Zaman was playing aggressive cricket.

"He (Zaman) doesn't allow any bulls to fight in his head and knows that going out and playing positive cricket is what's best for him. That has been the key to his success," emphasised Sohail, a veteran of 156 ODIs and 47 Tests.

Pakistan would open their campaign against Hong Kong in Dubai on 16 September in the continental show-piece to be played in the 50-overs format.

