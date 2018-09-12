Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman will play vital role in upcoming tournament, says Aamir Sohail
Former cricketer Aamir Sohail has backed his Pakistan compatriot Fakhar Zaman to play a vital role in the upcoming Asia Cup because of his "positive approach" to batting.
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 118 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 NEP Vs HK Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs OMA United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Apple iPhone Launch Event LIVE Updates: Three new iPhones and two new Watches expected
-
Retail inflation cools to 10-month low of 3.69% in August; IIP grows at 6.6% in July as manufacturing, capital goods shine
-
Jammu and Kashmir civic polls: Article 35A just an excuse; NC, PDP avoiding elections due to fear of humiliating defeat
-
All you need to know about Hurricane Florence: 'Monster' storm expected to make landfall on US East Coast in two days
-
Former India hockey captain Sardar Singh draws curtains on 12-year international career
-
Love Sonia movie review: Mrunal Thakur's performance powers hard-hitting drama on human trafficking
-
जेटली बोले- संसद में हुई थी माल्या से मुलाकात, नहीं किया कोई समझौता
-
NPA पर रघुराम राजन का पत्र: लम्हों ने खता की थी, सदियों ने सजा पाई
-
राजस्थान: मुश्किल लड़ाई के लिए जोशीले भाषण से बीजेपी योद्धाओं को तैयार कर रहे हैं अमित शाह
-
धारा 377 पर 'सुप्रीम' फैसले के बाद एक बड़ा सवाल: पशुओं के साथ सेक्स करना क्रूरता है या व्यक्तिगत पसंद?
-
JNU छात्रसंघ चुनाव: आज प्रेसिडेंशियल डिबेट तय करेगी कि कौन होगा नया अध्यक्ष
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Mumbai: Former cricketer Aamir Sohail has backed his Pakistan compatriot Fakhar Zaman to play a vital role in the upcoming Asia Cup because of his "positive approach" to batting.
File image of Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman. AP
"The reason behind Zaman's success has to be his positive approach. No matter what the situation, he goes out and bats positively," Sohail, an expert with official Cup broadcasters Star Sports, told PTI.
Indian bowlers will also be wary of Zaman, who had scored a match-winning hundred against them in the Champions Trophy final last year, when the arch-rivals clash on 19 September in a league clash of Asia Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates.
Zaman had later scored a blistering double hundred, smashing 210 off just 156 deliveries against Zimbabwe in the fourth ODI at Bulawayo in July.
En-route to his double ton, Zaman also posted the highest individual score for Pakistan, bettering Sohail's former opening partner Saeed Anwar's brilliant 194 against India in 1997.
Sohail, who forged a successful partnership with Anwar, stressed that the key for Zaman was playing aggressive cricket.
"He (Zaman) doesn't allow any bulls to fight in his head and knows that going out and playing positive cricket is what's best for him. That has been the key to his success," emphasised Sohail, a veteran of 156 ODIs and 47 Tests.
Pakistan would open their campaign against Hong Kong in Dubai on 16 September in the continental show-piece to be played in the 50-overs format.
Updated Date:
Sep 12, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: ICC grants ODI status to Hong Kong's group fixtures against India and Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan exclude Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim from squad; Shan Masood gets maiden call
Asia Cup 2018 Schedule: Full schedule, teams, match date, time and venue