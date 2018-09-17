First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SAW in WI | 1st ODI Sep 16, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
INDW in SL | 3rd ODI Sep 16, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 17, 2018
SL vs AFG
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 18, 2018
IND vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan have to raise their game by several notches to outwit India, says captain Sarfraz Ahmed

A comprehensive win over Hong Kong is a perfect start but Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed says his team will have to raise the game by several notches to outwit arch-rivals India in the much-awaited Asia Cup clash on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, September 17, 2018

Dubai: A comprehensive win over Hong Kong is a perfect start but Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed says his team will have to raise the game by several notches to outwit arch-rivals India in the much-awaited Asia Cup clash on Wednesday.

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong by eight wickets Sunday night in the Asia Cup. Sarfraz said his team needs to iron out a few things before the clash against India.

"As a captain, I saw a couple of things which we should work on. For us to go the distance in the tournament, we should have won this game (against Hong Kong) by nine or 10 wickets.

File image of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. AP

File image of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. AP

"We also need to ball better with the new ball. We need to get early wickets with the new ball. It didn't swing for us with the new ball, that is alarming for us," Sarfraz said after the match.

"We will work on it in our next practice session. It's a good win but to win against India we have to be at our best in all the three departments," he added.

Left-arm pacer Usman Khan was the star performer for Pakistan and was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match for picking up three wickets in an over that helped Pakistan bowl out Hong Kong for a paltry 116.

Pakistan chased down the target with consummate ease, scoring 120 for 2 in 23.4 overs.

"When I came to bowl in the first spell, I tried to pick wickets with the new ball, but luck was not with me. In the second spell, I got the ball to reverse swing and I managed to take wickets," Usman said.

Usman, however, was pulled out midway through his eighth over and hobbled off the ground raising fitness concerns.

However, the 24-year-old said it was a case of minor bleeding which he suffered after slipping on the field.

"It's alright. I was bleeding from my feet but all is fine right now. I just slipped a little bit so I thought it would be safe to get it checked," he said.

Hong Kong skipper Anshuman Rath blamed his batsmen for not being able to put enough runs on the board.

"Lots of soft dismissals. 120 (116) was not enough. It was a good wicket. Credit goes to the Pakistan bowlers," he said.

"Our off-spinners are top class, but we just didn't have enough runs on the board. I think early on, it swung a bit, there was a bit of bounce.

"We got through the start, but we couldn't convert it. One fifty-run partnership is not enough to post a good total," he added.

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018

Tags : Anshuman Rath, Asia Cup 2018, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Usman Khan

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all