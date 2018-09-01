First Cricket
Asia Cup 2018: Out of favour bowler Lasith Malinga recalled to Sri Lanka squad after impressing in domestic T20 series

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga has been called back into action for the national team at the Asia Cup after an injury-plagued year saw him miss out for several months.

Agence France-Presse, September 01, 2018

Colombo: Sri Lanka's cricket selectors recalled fast bowler Lasith Malinga after an year in limbo and included him in a 16-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament.

File image of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. AP

The injury-prone 35-year-old had been largely ignored since his last ODI appearance in September last year against India in Colombo when he took just one wicket for 35 runs. Sri Lanka lost the match by six wickets.

However, official sources said he had impressed selectors during an ongoing domestic T20 series and has now been included in the one-day squad for the Asia Cup tournament opening in the United Arab Emirates in two weeks.

Malinga has taken 301 ODI wickets giving away 8,705 runs since his ODI debut in July 2004. In the shortest form of the game, he has taken 90 wickets conceding 1,780 runs.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.

