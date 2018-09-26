Asia Cup 2018: Opener KL Rahul 'frustrated' by lack of ODI matches, says frequent absences make it difficult to find rhythm
Batsman KL Rahul has been frustrated with his lack of ODI games, stating that he would love to play more but accepting that the competition for places is tough.
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
SC finds Aadhaar constitutional in 4-1 ruling; dissenting judge says passing law as money bill akin to fraud
-
Rupee depreciation: Why currency trade with 'vulnerable' countries is the antidote to dependency on US dollar
-
ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa's Mumbai City FC promise improved challenge, but shot at glory might be step too far
-
US-Europe rift widens after EU announces plan for legal framework to preserve business with Iran, evade Washington's sanctions
-
Village Rockstars movie review: India's entry to Oscars is aesthetically brilliant but doesn't strum the heartstrings
-
मेडिकल काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया को चलाने के लिए केंद्र ने गठित की समिति
-
Aadhaar Verdict: जहां जरूरी है बस वहीं अनिवार्य रह गया आधार
-
बीजेपी का पश्चिम बंगाल बंद: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले और गर्माएगा बंगाल !
-
Supreme Court Aadhaar verdict LIVE updates: बैंक खाता, एडमिशन और सिम के लिए आधार अनिवार्य नहीं
-
LIVE: बारासात में बंद समर्थकों ने ट्रैक पर उतरकर रोकी ट्रेन, BJP-TMC में झड़प
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dubai: Opener KL Rahul finds it "frustrating" that he has played only 13 ODIs since making his India debut in 2016 but concedes that he cannot afford to sulk given the competition for places in the team.
KL Rahul came on as an opener in India's draw against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup, scoring 60 runs. AFP
"I know how I have to work on my game. Whatever position I get I have to make best use of it. It is disheartening and frustrating at times. But given the competition, nobody is a sure-shot," Rahul told reporters after the tie against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup on Tuesday — a game in which he scored 60 coming in as an opener.
"So you have to wait your turn. You have to be patient and work hard. Whenever I am not playing, it's easy for me to sit and sulk about why I am not playing. But I use that time to improve my fitness and game," he said.
Rahul's ODI career might be just 13-matches old but he has already batted in four different positions, mostly turning up (7) in the opening slot. Rahul said being in the top order is his position of comfort.
"It has been challenging to bat at different positions. I have always batted at the top of the order from junior cricket and that is the most comfortable position for me," he said.
"But in a team sport you need to be flexible and whatever the responsibility the team gives you need to put your hand up and do the best job you can. Unfortunately the chances I have got in the middle order haven't gone my way," he added.
Reflecting on his performance, the 26-year-old said he likes to play his strokes but is also learning to pace his innings. "I can't really think about how many opportunities I get. Whatever chances I get I need to back my natural game. Coming in and out of the team, you don't find your rhythm as soon as you walk in. Today I took my time in the middle," he explained.
"I tried to go hard initially but I felt I wasn't middling the ball too well. That's when I told myself to face a few balls, play couple of overs, read the pace of the wicket. Get used to being in the middle again," he added.
India, who rested five key players on Tuesday, were stopped at 252 all out in a chase of 253 by the resolute Afghans. Rahul said it wasn't easy batting second and lauded the Afghan bowlers for their determination.
"We were playing on different wicket. Last two games were on the other side and the ball seemed to come on to the bat a lot better. Also I don't want to take anything away from the Afghanistan bowers. They are a quality spin attack. A lot of credit should go to their bowlers and how not how the wicket behaved. We will have to see what kind of wicket we play on in the final," he said.
Updated Date:
Sep 26, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: Five-time champions Sri Lanka bow out of tournament after 91-run loss against Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2018: Mohammad Shahzad slams ton as Afghanistan pull off tie in last-over thriller against India
Asia Cup 2018: Rashid Khan unleashes his inner Shahid Afridi to script Afghanistan's turnaround against Bangladesh