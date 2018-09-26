First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
Asia Cup Sep 26, 2018
PAK vs BAN
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Asia Cup Sep 28, 2018
IND vs TBC
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Asia Cup 2018: Mohammad Shahzad slams ton as Afghanistan pull off tie in last-over thriller against India

Mohammad Shahzad knocked a brilliant hundred as spirited Afghanistan pulled off a last over tie against India in the Super Four match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Agence France-Presse, September 26, 2018

Dubai: Mohammad Shahzad knocked a brilliant hundred as spirited Afghanistan pulled off a last over tie against India in the Super Four match in Dubai on Tuesday.

Shahzad's 124 laid the foundation of Afghanistan's fighting total of 252-8 in 50 overs before bowling out India in 49.5 overs for the same total at Dubai stadium.

Needing seven to win off the final Rashid Khan over, Ravindra Jadeja hit a boundary off the second ball before taking a single off the next. Last man Khaleel Ahmed then took a single but Jadeja holed out off the fifth to give Afghanistan a morale-boosting tie with the defending champions.

Afghanistan players congratulate teammate Rashid Khan after he dismissed India's last wicket of Ravindra Jadeja during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup in Dubai. AP

Afghanistan players congratulate teammate Rashid Khan after he dismissed India's last wicket of Ravindra Jadeja during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup in Dubai. AP

India rested five top players — skipper Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar — as they had already qualified for Friday's final.

The winner of Wednesday's match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will meet India in the final in Dubai.

India were helped to 110 by openers KL Rahul (60) and Ambati Rayudu (57) and at 166-3 they looked on course for an easy win but Afghanistan pulled back through key wickets.

Rahul hit five boundaries and a six in his 66-ball knock while Rayudu's 49-ball innings had four sixes and as many boundaries.

Dinesh Karthik made 44 and Jadeja scored 25 to bring India closer but India could not cross the finish line.

Spinners Rashid and Mohammad Nabi, and paceman Aftab Alam finished with two wickets apiece.

Despite crashing out with two defeats Afghanistan can hold their heads high as they beat Sri Lanka and Bangldesh in the first round and only lost to Pakistan in the final over.

Earlier, Shahzad knocked a fighting hundred and Mohammad Nabi scored 56-ball 64 to lift Afghanistan after they won the toss.

The 31-year-old Shazad smashed seven sixes and 11 fours in his 116-ball 124 — his fifth one-day century but first against a top nation.

So dominant was Shahzad that fellow opener Javed Ahmadi was only five in a stand of 65, before India struck four times within the space of 17 runs.

Left-arm spinners Jadeja (3-46) and Kuldeep Yadav (2-38) derailed the innings but Shahzad held one end, adding 50 for the fifth wicket with Gulbadin Naib who made 15 and another 48 for the sixth with Mohammad Nabi.

Shahzad was finally out in the 38th over but by then had given a good platform to his team.

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2018

Tags : Afghanistan, Ambati Rayudu, Asia Cup 2018, Cricket, India, India Vs Afghanistan, KL Rahul, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, MS Dhoni, ODI Cricket, Rashid Khan, Ravindra Jadeja

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all