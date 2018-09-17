Asia Cup 2018, Live score, Sri lanka vs Afghanistan, Match 3 at Abu Dhabi
Follow live update on the Asia Cup 2018 Group B clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi here.
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Live Now
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Preview: Sri Lanka face a do-or-die situation on Monday when they take on Afghanistan in the second Group B match of the ongoing Asia Cup at Abu Dhabi.
Sri Lanka are smarting from a 137-run loss at the hands of Bangladesh earlier on Saturday, having been outplayed by Mashrafe Mortaza's boys at Dubai. Lasith Malinga marked a memorable return to international cricket with a haul of 4/23, with two of wickets coming in the very first over of the innings.
Angelo Mathews and Asghar Afghan, captain of Sri Lanka and Afghanistan respectively. AFP
The former captain's 150-ball 144 with 11 fours and four sixes lifted Bangladesh from a precarious 1-2 in the first over to 261 after they won the toss and batted in the Group B match.
Sri Lanka, who have won five Asia Cup titles, had lost half of their side for 60 in the 17th over before being bowled out for 124 in 35.2 overs, succumbing to their second-worst defeat against Bangladesh in 45 one-day internationals.
Sri Lanka's worst defeat against Bangladesh was a 163-run loss at Dhaka earlier this year.
Dilruwan Perera (29), Upul Tharanga (27) and Suranga Lakmal (20) were the only batsmen to offer any resistance as Bangladesh bowled superbly from the start. Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza took two wickets apiece.
Afghanistan are a confident side arriving at the UAE on the back of victories in Ireland, where they defeated the home team both in the T20I (2-0) as well as ODI (2-1) series. The team had whitewashed Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series before that, with all three games taking place in Dehradun.
With inputs from AFP
