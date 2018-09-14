First Cricket
Asia Cup 2018: Indian cricket team rope in left-arm throwdown specialist to counter Pakistan's pacers

Before they begin their Asian Cup campaign in UAE, the Indian cricket team is set to add a left-arm throwdown specialist to their support staff temporarily.

FirstCricket Staff, September 14, 2018

Before the Indian cricket team get their Asian Cup campaign underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE), they procure in the services of a left-arm throwdown specialist to their support staff temporarily.

File image of Mohammad Amir. AFP

According to a report in the The Indian Express, Nuwan Seneviratne of Sri Lanka has been selected by the team management in order to prepare the Indian batsmen against Pakistan’s left-arm pace attack, which includes the likes of Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

The report also states that if the team management is impressed with the Seneviratne's work then he might be offered a long-term contract after the conclusion of the Asia Cup. The Indian cricket team already has a right-arm throwdown specialist Raghavindraa, popularly known as Raghu. He has been with the team for over seven years, and the team management is considering to reduce his workload in the future.

Seneviratne, 38, has been associated with the Sri Lanka cricket team for nearly a decade. According to the same report, he had played two first class matches as an all-rounder for Colombo Cricket Club.

India will play their first match in the Asia Cup against Hong Kong on 17 October. On the very next day, the defending champions India will face arch-rivals Pakistan. If the Indian team qualify for the next round i.e. Super Fours, the Rohit Sharma-led side will play three matches before the finals.

