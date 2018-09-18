Asia Cup 2018: India start continental tournament with humidity, Hong Kong and Pakistan in mind
UAE brings its own set of challenges, with energy sapping humidity in the afternoon. 40 degrees Celsius is the norm. The stifling humidity will be a bigger factor, given that India will play back-to-back matches.
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW Sri Lanka Women beat India Women by 3 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN Vs SL Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 137 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B1 - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A2 vs B2 - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Arun Jaitley announces merger of Dena, Vijaya and Bank of Baroda; new entity to be country's third largest lender
-
Shahid Kapoor on Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 'Mira told me the film deals with an important issue, I shouldn't let it go'
-
Mohan Bhagwat's speech a treatise in syncretism and liberalism; exposes lies, insecurity and bigotry of RSS haters
-
China Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth faces major challenge at scene of his greatest triumph; PV Sindhu gets easy draw
-
Moon Jae-in arrives in Pyongyang for summit with Kim Jong-un, seeks to reboot stalled denuclearisation talks
-
State Bank of India to sell 8 NPAs to recover dues worth over Rs 3,900 cr; invites bids from ARCs, FIs
-
अजय माकन ने दिल्ली कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष पद से दिया इस्तीफा, कांग्रेस ने किया इनकार
-
काका हाथरसी: जिनकी याद में युवा कवियों ने श्मशान घाट पर लाउडस्पीकर पर पढ़ी थी कविताएं
-
बिहार: प्रशांत किशोर राजनीति की 'ओवररेटेड' शख्सियत बन गए हैं
-
मनोज तिवारी ने सरकारी सीलिंग तोड़ दी...क्या एक्शन लेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट?
-
चाणक्य की भूमिका पसंद करने वाले प्रशांत किशोर को क्यों थामना पड़ा जेडीयू का दामन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dubai: At the time of writing, Sri Lanka were well on their way out of the Asia Cup on only Day Three of the tournament. It made for some wonderment as to the haphazard nature of the scheduling — Sri Lanka played two games in three days, Bangladesh and Pakistan play two games with four and three days’ gaps respectively, and India will play back-to-back matches this week.
Multi-team tournaments are the way forward for limited-overs’ cricket, yet nonsensical scheduling — whether for the ODI World Cup or Asia Cup — are holding back their case. We are in 2018, and there is an international team slated to play two 50-over matches within 48 hours. Why couldn’t have Bangladesh and Afghanistan played on Wednesday, with the India-Pakistan clash then taking place on Thursday?
India's MS Dhoni (left) speaks with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AFP
This is the over-bearing thought as the Men in Blue got down to serious business ahead of their tournament opener versus Hong Kong. Six of their players — KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah — only arrived in Dubai on Sunday evening, and will head into Tuesday’s game with a single practice session under their belts.
MS Dhoni was part of the Indian team that last played here in the UAE twelve years ago, when they played against Pakistan at Abu Dhabi. Additionally, most of these Indian players have had a taste of UAE conditions in 2014, when one half of the Indian Premier League was hosted here. Even so, with the ever-changing setting in international cricket, it is more and more difficult to adapt to conditions quickly enough, and we have already witnessed that with Indian players in South Africa and England this year.
UAE brings its own set of challenges, with energy sapping humidity in the afternoon. There are a plethora of T20 tournaments (and one T10 event) lined up for the winter months, but the Asia Cup has arrived a little too early for cooler temperatures. 40 degrees Celsius is the norm still, albeit it shouldn’t be a problem for Indian players. Again though, it is that stifling humidity which is a bigger factor, given that the Men in Blue will play back-to-back matches.
It puts the Hong Kong game in perspective. Tuesday isn’t really about playing the minnows, or what they can do against the powerhouse of world cricket. Rather, it is about how much energy can India save in getting past this minor hurdle (no disrespect!) and simultaneously prepare for the intense clash against Pakistan. Perhaps, the biggest question herein is regarding team selection — do the Men in Blue pick their best eleven or rest a few key players ahead of Wednesday’s clash?
The team selection quandary is an odd one. Star Sports, the official broadcaster, are already upset that India haven’t got Virat Kohli in their ranks. With the Lankans playing two listless games and Pakistan trampling Hong Kong, a second-choice Indian eleven on Tuesday might just drive someone at Star’s headquarters over the edge. Of course, as the BCCI pointed out, there is nothing they can do about it, and rightly so.
Even so, it still leaves us with the selection, and it will be particularly interesting to see how the team management goes about lining up that middle-order. Kohli’s absence could help Rahul occupy the number three slot, albeit ruling him out of the number four situation — he simply cannot be a back-up opener and middle-order batsman at the same time.
Over the last two months there has been so much noise about Ambati Rayudu’s omission from the England squad that it is a given he will bat at number four. Let it be said here though failing the Yo-Yo test was his fault. How can a professional cricketer, who had just finished with a hectic IPL season and had nearly 10 days before the test, not clear the same ahead of an important tour?
Rayudu’s slip-up meant that both Rahul and Karthik were tested in England, and conclusions were drawn. The latter did well in Leeds, even if he did get out at the wrong time. Since then though, he has lost all confidence after a poor Test series and ought to be out of running for number four at present. Instead, he will joust with Manish Pandey and fit-again Kedar Jadhav for number six spot.
Both Rayudu and Jadhav can turn their arms over, and in UAE’s sweltering heat along with its dry pitches, they will be useful in backing up Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. India will possibly line-up a full-strength bowling attack, but it remains to be seen if Jasprit Bumrah will sit out this first game on account of his recent heavy workload in England.
It will allow a look at 20-year-old exciting left-arm prospect Khaleel Ahmed, as there is a dire need of expanding India’s pace reserves in the build-up to the World Cup. In that light, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to international cricket will also be closely monitored with another heavily packed season in the offing.
Ironically, it all starts over again with a paltry opposition like Hong Kong on Tuesday. India will only be hoping to make quick work of them, like Pakistan did on Sunday.
Updated Date:
Sep 18, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018, stats preview: From Sri Lanka’s record-breaking titles to Pakistan’s superior recent form
Asia Cup 2018: Rohit Sharma-led India keen to impress in Hong Kong dress rehearsal ahead of Pakistan test
Asia Cup 2018: From Virat Kohli's 183 to Shahid Afridi's last over sixes, a quick run-through of best Indo-Pak matches