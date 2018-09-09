First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Final Sep 06, 2018
UAE Vs HK
Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 15 Sep 04, 2018
NEP Vs HK
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Sep 15, 2018
BAN vs SL
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Asia Cup Sep 16, 2018
PAK vs HK
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Asia Cup 2018: ICC grants ODI status to Hong Kong's group fixtures against India and Pakistan

Hong Kong are scheduled to play Pakistan on 16 September followed by their match against India on 18 September.

Press Trust of India, September 09, 2018

New Delhi:  The ICC has decided to accord One-Day International status to India and Pakistan's group league matches against Hong Kong in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting 15 September, according to a BCCI official.

Hong Kong beat Nepal to qualify for Asia Cup. Image courtesy: Twitter @ACCMedia1

Hong Kong beat Nepal to qualify for Asia Cup. Image courtesy: Twitter @ACCMedia1

Hong Kong, an ICC associate member, is yet to get ODI status but have beaten Nepal, who recently earned the ODI status, to qualify for the Asia Cup.

When a country doesn't have an ODI status, the matches aren't counted as official One-dayers.

''The ICC board has agreed to our request of according ODI status to both India vs Hong Kong and Pakistan vs Hong Kong games. If you remember during women's Asia Cup T20, India vs Thailand match wasn't counted as an official T20. But this time, there's been an exception,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The BCCI along with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had placed a request with the ICC board, the two matches involving Hong Kong should be considered as official ODIs.

Hong Kong have been clubbed with India and Pakistan in one group while other group comprises of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Hong Kong are scheduled to play Pakistan on 16 September followed by their match against India on 18 September.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2018

Tags : Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018, Asian Cricket Council, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, ICC, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

Also See

India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all