Asia Cup 2018: ICC grants ODI status to Hong Kong's group fixtures against India and Pakistan
Hong Kong are scheduled to play Pakistan on 16 September followed by their match against India on 18 September.
India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 3: Hanuma Vihari dismissed for 56
-
'Disappointing': Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith slams Pakistan govt over Atif Mian's removal
-
US Open 2018: With recharged batteries, comeback kings Novak Djokovic, Juan Martin Del Potro to fight for glory
-
BJP passes 'New India' resolution at National Executive Meet, vows to free India of poverty, corruption by 2022
-
Walmart's $16 bn Flipkart acquisition may impact US retail giant's net income this fiscal year
-
Mogul: Will Bollywood's tendency to whitewash reality get in the way of a valuable story?
-
LIVE, cricket score, IND vs ENG, 5th Test at Oval, DAY 3rd: भारत को 7वां झटका, हनुमा पवेलियन लौटे
-
तेल के बढ़ते दाम पर शिवसेना ने मोदी सरकार को घेरा, पूछा- क्या यही हैं 'अच्छे दिन'?
-
भीमा कोरेगांव गिरफ्तारियां: UAPA की सजा सुनाने का औसत खराब, करीब 75% मामले में आरोपी बरी
-
LIVE BJP राष्ट्रीय कार्यकारिणी बैठक : प्रेस को संबोधित कर रहे हैं रवि शंकर प्रसाद
-
उत्तराखंड: क्या न्यायपालिका की फटकार से ही सक्रिय होती है त्रिवेंद्र सरकार?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
New Delhi: The ICC has decided to accord One-Day International status to India and Pakistan's group league matches against Hong Kong in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting 15 September, according to a BCCI official.
Hong Kong beat Nepal to qualify for Asia Cup. Image courtesy: Twitter @ACCMedia1
Hong Kong, an ICC associate member, is yet to get ODI status but have beaten Nepal, who recently earned the ODI status, to qualify for the Asia Cup.
When a country doesn't have an ODI status, the matches aren't counted as official One-dayers.
''The ICC board has agreed to our request of according ODI status to both India vs Hong Kong and Pakistan vs Hong Kong games. If you remember during women's Asia Cup T20, India vs Thailand match wasn't counted as an official T20. But this time, there's been an exception,'' a senior BCCI official told PTI.
The BCCI along with Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had placed a request with the ICC board, the two matches involving Hong Kong should be considered as official ODIs.
Hong Kong have been clubbed with India and Pakistan in one group while other group comprises of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Hong Kong are scheduled to play Pakistan on 16 September followed by their match against India on 18 September.
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan exclude Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim from squad; Shan Masood gets maiden call
Asia Cup 2018: India are under pressure from Champions Trophy final defeat, says Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali
Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque dropped from Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad after poor run in West Indies