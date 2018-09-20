Asia Cup 2018: Hardik Pandya ruled out of tournament due to back injury, Deepak Chahar likely to replace
Pandya not taking further part in the tournament was expected after he was stretchered off the field during the group league encounter against Pakistan on Wednesday.
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs BAN - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG vs BAN - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Centre passes Ordinance on Triple Talaq: Does criminalising the offence amount to a case of 'legislative over-reach'?
-
Imran Khan writes to Narendra Modi: Pakistan PM seeks to resume dialogue on Kashmir and terrorism
-
Fuel price hike continues: Petrol retails at Rs 89.60 per litre in Mumbai; highest in Maharashtra's Parbhani dist at Rs 91.35
-
My Life with James Dean, Queer gaze and whether cinema should be categorised into inclusive labels
-
Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo sent off in Juventus' victory over Valencia; Manchester City stunned
-
ऑगस्टा वेस्टलैंड केस: क्रिश्चियन मिशेल के प्रत्यर्पण से खुल सकते हैं बड़े राज
-
BSF जवान की हत्या पर कांग्रेस ने PM से पूछा- कहां गया 56 इंच का सीना और लाल आंख
-
Jet Airways: यात्रियों के नाक और कान से खून निकलने लगा, केबिन क्रू ने नहीं किया था प्रेशर रेगुलेट
-
नहीं चलेगा हर घर मोदी: हर घर से मोदी और शिवराज चौहान की तस्वीरों वाले टाइल्स हटाए जाएं-MP हाईकोर्ट
-
तीन तलाक पर सरकार से लड़ने की बजाए जनजागरण करें मुस्लिम संगठन
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dubai: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup with an acute back injury and Deepak Chahar is likely to be his replacement.
Chahar will be landing in Dubai on Thursday, a BCCI source confirmed to PTI.
Hardik Pandya is carried on a stretcher after getting injured against Pakistan. AFP
Pandya not taking further part in the tournament was expected after he was stretchered off the field during the group league encounter against Pakistan on Wednesday.
The incident took place in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings when the all-rounder was bowling his fifth over.
It was the fifth delivery and Pandya, after completing the follow through, immediately felt his lower back and lay on the ground in considerable pain.
He was unable to get up and was stretchered off. He was then taken for medical examination.
Later, the BCCI tweeted that Pandya was suffering from an acute lower back injury.
Pandya ended with figures of 4.5-0-24-0 after Babar Azam's catch was dropped by Mahendra Singh Dhoni when the batsman was on 32.
Updated Date:
Sep 20, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: India skipper Rohit Sharma credits bowlers for delivering in tough conditions against Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav shine as clinical India hammer Pakistan by eight wickets
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's defeat to India brought about by inept batting, lack of game awareness