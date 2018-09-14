Asia Cup 2018: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly tips India as favourites in six-nation tournament
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said, "Team is much stronger with Virat but Rohit has a very good record as captain so I expect him to do well too."
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 118 runs
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE Vs HK Hong Kong beat United Arab Emirates by 2 wickets (D/L method)
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
ISRO spy case: SC judgment will help to change mindset of law enforcement machinery, says Nambi Narayanan
-
Kerala nun rape: Case filed against Missionaries of Jesus after it releases survivor's photo with Bishop Franco Mulakkal
-
Manmarziyaan movie review: Anurag Kashyap's film flounders except when humour rears its head
-
Ex-Donald Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort pleads guilty as part of deal to cooperate 'fully and truthfully' with special counsel Robert Mueller
-
SBI denies laxity on its part in dealing with Vijay Mallya case, says taking proactive measures to recover defaulted amount
-
बोहरा समुदाय के बीच PM मोदी: सामाजिक समीकरण की गांठें कसने की सियासत
-
चंद्रशेखर रावण की रिहाई से क्या दलितों की नाराजगी दूर कर पाएंगे योगी?
-
मोदी को भारी पड़ सकती है आखिरी वक्त में मुसलमानों से हमदर्दी दिखाने की कोशिश
-
क्या अपराधी माल्या को सांसद बनाने वाले विधायकों की संपत्ति जब्त होगी?
-
लोग माल्या की गिरफ्तारी चाहते हैं लेकिन सरकार को उसकी संपत्ति जब्त करनी चाहिए
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Kolkata: India without Virat Kohli would not be the same but stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma is capable of guiding the defending champions to their seventh title triumph at the Asia Cup, former captain Sourav Ganguly said on Friday.
Kohli has been rested for the six-nation ODI tournament following a gruelling England tour that concluded with a 1-4 loss in the Tests for India.
File image of Sourav Ganguly. Reuters
The likes of Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu have been included for the Asia Cup beginning in UAE on Saturday.
All eyes will be on 37-year-old MS Dhoni who drew flak for his slow innings during India's 1-2 loss in the ODI series in England.
"India could not do that well in England but in limited overs they are a top side. Team is much stronger with Virat but Rohit has a very good record as captain so I expect him to do well too. They are capable of winning (the Asia Cup)," said Ganguly, who is also the president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
India are the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won six of the 13 editions of the tournament, including the only time it was played in the Twenty20 format, in 2016, making them the defending champions.
They won the inaugural competition in 1984, and then in 1988, 1990-91, 1995 and 2010 before the last one.
India begin their campaign against Hong Kong on 18 September before the marquee clash against Pakistan the next day.
Updated Date:
Sep 14, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: Virat Kohli's workload, middle-order woes on selectors' minds ahead of India squad selection for UAE event
Asia Cup 2018, India squad: Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma to lead; Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav recalled
Asia Cup 2018: Upcoming event an unbelievable opportunity for Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, says Dean Jones