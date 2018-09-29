Asia Cup 2018: Former cricketers, media praise Bangladesh for spirited performance after narrow defeat against India in final
Bangladesh lost the Asia Cup 2018 final after India successfully chased down the target 223-run target on the final ball of the match, but were praised by media for their performances
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Sabarimala verdict: Religion should be left to the faithful, but SC has full authority to protect fundamental rights
-
Tanushree Dutta harassment row: #MeToo won't come to Bollywood if women stay silent and men non-commital
-
Narendra Modi reacts to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sardar Patel statue, says Congress is spreading lies
-
Premier League: Chelsea need more than Eden Hazard's brilliance to beat Jurgen Klopp's full-strength Liverpool side
-
Earthquake, tsunami hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island: Toll rises to 384 in Palu; UN says ready to provide required support
-
Liquidity conundrum: Govt, Reserve Bank of India have done their bit, but it isn't easy to bell the cat
-
Aadhaar पर जस्टिस चंद्रचूड़ के तर्क संंसदीय प्रक्रिया पर अहम सवाल उठाते हैं
-
राजस्थान में अमित शाह की रणनीति से वसुंधरा सरकार की वापसी संभव है?
-
PM मोदी के तौर पर पिछड़ी जाति का उदय RSS के हिंदुत्ववादी प्रोजेक्ट की असली कहानी कहता है
-
सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक@2: सीमा पार कुछ बड़ा हुआ है, 2-3 दिन पहले हुई ठीक-ठाक कार्रवाई- राजनाथ सिंह
-
पद्मालक्ष्मी और तनुश्री के बहाने: अब तक महिलाओं की तकलीफें सामने लाने वाली भाषा बनी ही नहीं थी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dhaka: Bangladesh's media on Saturday lauded the national cricket team's spirited showing in the Asia Cup final after they went down to favourites India in a last-ball thriller in Dubai.
Liton Das slammed his maiden one-day international century in Bangladesh's modest 222 but it was the bowlers who made India sweat in their nervy chase of the 50-over contest.
Mustafizur Rahman took two wickets as Bangladesh bowlers took the game till the final ball of the match. Twitter @ICC
A 45-run sixth wicket stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a gritty 23-run unbeaten knock by Kedar Jadhav, who was limping due a hamstring injury, finally gave India a three-wicket win.
India, led by Rohit Sharma, could not rest until a leg-bye off the final ball of the innings completed their chase for their seventh Asia Cup title.
A Daily Star headline read: "Tigers falling agonisingly short."
"Despite the batting implosion after their brightest start of the tournament, it was a bowling effort that Bangladesh can be proud of as they seemed out of the game on numerous occasions but clawed their way back each time," the country's biggest-selling English newspaper wrote.
Another English-language daily New Age headlined its report "Brave Bangladesh fall just short", with an accompanying picture of Mahmudullah lying on the pitch after he failed to accomplish a run out of Bhuvneshwar.
The newspaper hailed Bangladesh's batting hero and man-of-the match Das as "next big thing in Bangladesh" in a separate article, saying that with each stroke en route to his 121 off 117 balls, the 23-year-old batsman "showed his class".
Das set up the foundation for a competitive score but a mid-innings collapse saw Bangladesh slip from 120-0 to 151-5 before being dismissed in 48.3 overs.
Meanwhile India, who went into the tournament without regular skipper Virat Kohli, relished their title win that comes after a 1-4 Test loss in England. But former Indian cricketers praised Bangladesh for their fighting instincts that made the Asia Cup final an entertaining affair.
"Congratulations India on becoming #AsiaCup Champions," former Test batsman VVS Laxman wrote on Twitter.
Cricketer-turned-commentator Mohammad Kaif also hailed Bangladesh's special effort in a tough final.
Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe for three one-day internationals and two Tests at home in October and November.
India host West Indies for three Twenty20 matches, five ODIs and two Tests starting 4 October.
Updated Date:
Sep 29, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: India show ice-cold, calculated approach under pressure to defeat super-charged Bangladesh
Asia Cup 2018: Liton Das' ton goes in vain as India clinch last-ball thriller to lift title for seventh time
Asia Cup 2018: Marred by injuries, India take on fatigued Bangladesh still reeling from shock defeat to Afghanistan