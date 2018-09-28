First Cricket
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan undergoes finger injury in Dhaka after returning from UAE

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said on Friday he underwent surgery on his injured finger shortly after he returning home from the United Arab Emirates, leaving his Asia Cup mission incomplete.

Agence France-Presse, September 28, 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said on Friday he underwent surgery on his injured finger shortly after he returning home from the United Arab Emirates, leaving his Asia Cup mission incomplete.

Shakib missed Friday's final against India and Bangladesh's last Super Four game against Pakistan after he aggravated a finger injury.

File image of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs to move to the final of the Asia Cup for the third time in the last four editions.

"When I was returning home with pain in my hand, I did not realise I would face such a terrible situation," Shakib wrote on his verified Facebook page.

"After coming back to home, due to immense pain and abnormal swelling of the hand, I needed an immediate surgery done in a hospital... infected pus had to be taken out from my finger," he wrote.

"Your prayers have saved me from a great danger but I will have to do another surgery quickly," added the 31-year all-rounder.

Shakib hurt his left little finger during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.

He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March and has continued playing since then.

He wanted to have a surgery before the Asia Cup for a complete recovery from the injury, but the BCB insisted on playing him in the key tournament.

The all-rounder played the team's first four matches of the tournament. He scored 49 runs and picked up seven wickets.

The surgery has all but ruled Shakib out of next month's home series against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe will arrive in Dhaka on 16 October to play three one-day internationals and two Test matches.

