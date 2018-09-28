Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan undergoes finger injury in Dhaka after returning from UAE
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said on Friday he underwent surgery on his injured finger shortly after he returning home from the United Arab Emirates, leaving his Asia Cup mission incomplete.
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Bangladesh, LIVE Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai: Bangladesh bowled out for 222
-
Sui Dhaaga movie review: Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan are sweet in this rallying cry for self-sufficiency and self-respect
-
Sharad Pawar defends Narendra Modi on Rafale: NCP chief underlines PM's credibility, undercuts Rahul Gandhi
-
Britain reiterates support for India's bid to join NSG even as China remains opposed: A look at where P5 countries stand
-
TDS regime under GST takes off from 1st October 2018: Government procurements alone targeted for the time being
-
India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Final at Dubai: भारत को आठवीं कामयाबी, 200 रन के पार बांग्लादेश
-
सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की दूसरी सालगिरह: पराक्रम पर्व के बीजेपी के लिए बड़े सियासी मायने हैं
-
राफेल डील विवाद: संजय भंडारी के खिलाफ ना तो UPA सरकार ने कार्रवाई की और ना ही NDA सरकार ने
-
जानिए उनके बारे में सबकुछ, जो देश के पहले लोकपाल की खोज में लगे हैं
-
सबरीमाला मंदिर पर 'सुप्रीम' फैसला: सभी उम्र की महिलाओं को मंदिर में प्रवेश की मिली इजाजत
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said on Friday he underwent surgery on his injured finger shortly after he returning home from the United Arab Emirates, leaving his Asia Cup mission incomplete.
Shakib missed Friday's final against India and Bangladesh's last Super Four game against Pakistan after he aggravated a finger injury.
File image of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. AFP
Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs to move to the final of the Asia Cup for the third time in the last four editions.
"When I was returning home with pain in my hand, I did not realise I would face such a terrible situation," Shakib wrote on his verified Facebook page.
"After coming back to home, due to immense pain and abnormal swelling of the hand, I needed an immediate surgery done in a hospital... infected pus had to be taken out from my finger," he wrote.
"Your prayers have saved me from a great danger but I will have to do another surgery quickly," added the 31-year all-rounder.
Shakib hurt his left little finger during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.
He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March and has continued playing since then.
He wanted to have a surgery before the Asia Cup for a complete recovery from the injury, but the BCB insisted on playing him in the key tournament.
The all-rounder played the team's first four matches of the tournament. He scored 49 runs and picked up seven wickets.
The surgery has all but ruled Shakib out of next month's home series against Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe will arrive in Dhaka on 16 October to play three one-day internationals and two Test matches.
Updated Date:
Sep 28, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of final against India after suffering finger injury
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh show remarkable resolve and intensity to knock Pakistan out, set up summit clash with India
Asia Cup 2018: From Rohit Sharma to Imam Ul Haq, five batsmen to look forward to in upcoming tournament