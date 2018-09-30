First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZW in AUS | 1st T20I Sep 29, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
SAW in WI | 2nd T20I Sep 29, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
ZIM in SA Oct 03, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in IND Oct 04, 2018
IND vs WI
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh must overcome 'mental block' in finals, says captain Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza says his team must overcome a "mental block" in order to secure victory in crucial games after the Tigers lost their third international final this year.

Agence France-Presse, September 30, 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza says his team must overcome a "mental block" in order to secure victory in crucial games after the Tigers lost their third international final this year.

The national side were praised for their spirited showing in the Asia Cup final on Friday against India, who clinched victory by three runs in a last-ball thriller.

File image of Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza. AP

File image of Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza. AP

Replying to Bangladesh’s modest 222, India gained victory only through a leg-bye off the final ball to secure their seventh Asia Cup title.

The agonising loss was Bangladesh's third this year in a championship final.

The Tigers lost to Sri Lanka in a tri-nation one-day international final in January before falling short against India in a Twenty20 tournament decider in March.

"For some reason, it is not happening. If we can do it once, maybe it will be easier," Mortaza told reporters late Saturday upon returning from the Asia Cup venue in Dubai.

"Of course there is some mental block. Winning a tournament is important to overcome this hurdle."

Their next opportunity will come in October and November, when Bangladesh host Zimbabwe for three one-day internationals and two Test matches.

Mortaza said he was "disappointed" that Bangladesh had slipped again. But he urged his men to take the fighting spirit they showed in the Asia Cup final into their next fixtures.

"There is no scope to say that we are happy after losing... we lacked many things, still we wanted to win it," he said.

"But with the mentality the boys played, of course, it was outstanding. I will be disappointed if we don’t see the same mentality or efforts in future."

Updated Date: Sep 30, 2018

Tags : Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh, Cricket, India, Mashrafe Mortaza, ODI Cricket

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all