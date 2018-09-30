Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh must overcome 'mental block' in finals, says captain Mashrafe Mortaza
Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza says his team must overcome a "mental block" in order to secure victory in crucial games after the Tigers lost their third international final this year.
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Live Now
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 9 wickets
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Afghanistan tied with India
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Apple executive's murder in Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath's 'thok denge' approach as culpable as rouge cop Chaudhary
-
Lord Ram for BJP, Shiva for Congress, Vishnu for SP: Hindu gods likely to take centrestage in UP ahead of 2019 polls
-
Typhoon Trami bears down on flood-battered Japan; over 1,100 flights cancelled, evacuation ordered for 7 lakh households
-
With their silence on Tanushree Dutta’s allegations, men of Bollywood have shown unbending solidarity
-
Premier League: Chelsea efficiently countered Liverpool’s pressing as both teams share spoils after pulsating affair
-
UN में सुषमा स्वराज की लताड़ के जवाब में पाक ने RSS और योगी आदित्यनाथ को घसीटा
-
पाक ने किया नियमों का उल्लंघन, भारतीय सीमा में घुसा पाक हेलीकॉप्टर
-
PM मोदी की 48वीं 'मन की बात': हमने दूसरे की जमीन पर कभी नजरें नहीं गड़ाई, जानिए बड़ी बातें
-
ना कभी मंटो मर सकता है और ना उसके किरदार
-
विवेकहीनों ने ‘विवेक’ का खून कर दिया, इकलौती चश्मदीद ‘सना’ को सुरक्षित कैसे और कौन रखेगा?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dhaka: Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza says his team must overcome a "mental block" in order to secure victory in crucial games after the Tigers lost their third international final this year.
The national side were praised for their spirited showing in the Asia Cup final on Friday against India, who clinched victory by three runs in a last-ball thriller.
File image of Bangladesh's captain Mashrafe Mortaza. AP
Replying to Bangladesh’s modest 222, India gained victory only through a leg-bye off the final ball to secure their seventh Asia Cup title.
The agonising loss was Bangladesh's third this year in a championship final.
The Tigers lost to Sri Lanka in a tri-nation one-day international final in January before falling short against India in a Twenty20 tournament decider in March.
"For some reason, it is not happening. If we can do it once, maybe it will be easier," Mortaza told reporters late Saturday upon returning from the Asia Cup venue in Dubai.
"Of course there is some mental block. Winning a tournament is important to overcome this hurdle."
Their next opportunity will come in October and November, when Bangladesh host Zimbabwe for three one-day internationals and two Test matches.
Mortaza said he was "disappointed" that Bangladesh had slipped again. But he urged his men to take the fighting spirit they showed in the Asia Cup final into their next fixtures.
"There is no scope to say that we are happy after losing... we lacked many things, still we wanted to win it," he said.
"But with the mentality the boys played, of course, it was outstanding. I will be disappointed if we don’t see the same mentality or efforts in future."
Updated Date:
Sep 30, 2018
Also See
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza says team didn't capitalise when situation was under control
Asia Cup 2018: Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma help clinical India thrash Bangladesh, stay unbeaten in tournament
India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, Asia Cup 2018 Final at Dubai, Full Cricket Score: Jadhav, Kuldeep guide India to thrilling win