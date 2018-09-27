First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
INDW in SL | 5th T20I Sep 25, 2018
SLW Vs INDW
India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
SAW in WI | 1st T20I Sep 24, 2018
WIW Vs SAW
West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
Asia Cup Sep 28, 2018
IND vs BAN
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ZIM in SA Sep 30, 2018
SA vs ZIM
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of final against India after suffering finger injury

Shakib Al Hasan hurt his left little finger during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.

Agence France-Presse, September 27, 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned home from the United Arab Emirates due to injury and will miss Friday's Asia Cup final against India in Dubai, a team official said.

Shakib also missed Wednesday's virtual semi-final against Pakistan after he complained of a fresh pain in an injured finger.

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 37 runs to move to the final of the Asia Cup for the third time in the last four editions.

File image of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

File image of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

"The condition of his finger really turned bad. It got swollen. He was even unable to hold the bat," manager Khaled Mahmud told AFP from Dubai.

"We felt he immediately needs a surgery. He will soon travel to the USA to visit a doctor," he added.

A Bangladesh Cricket Board official confirmed Shakib arrived back in Dhaka at midnight on Wednesday.

Thirty-one-year-old Shakib hurt his left little finger during the one-day international series against Sri Lanka in January and missed the subsequent Test and Twenty20 series.

He returned to the team for the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka in March and has continued playing since then.

He wanted to have a surgery before the Asia Cup for a complete recovery from the injury, but the BCB insisted on him playing in the Asia Cup.

The all-rounder played the team's first four matches of the tournament. He scored 49 runs and picked up seven wickets.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018

Tags : Asia Cup, Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh, Cricket, Khaled Mahmud, Nidahas Trophy, Pakistan, Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6113 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 4032 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all