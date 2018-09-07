Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh add Test regular Mominul Haque to injury-riddled squad for upcoming event
Bangladesh have added batsman Mominul Haque to their squad for the Asia Cup as backup to several players carrying injuries, selectors said on Friday.
India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs HK - Sep 16th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs HK - Sep 18th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs A2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs B2 - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th Test at The Oval, Day 1: Cook, Jennings complete 50-run stand
-
KCR's breakneck speed to dissolve Telangana Assembly catches Opposition off guard; smartly delinks state, Lok Sabha polls
-
2-plus-2 dialogue: Make no mistake, signing of COMCASA is no less important than the 2008 civil nuclear deal
-
US Open 2018: With a more solid backhand, injury-free Juan Martin del Potro has all the weapons to take on Rafael Nadal
-
Interpol panel to decide on India's pending Red Corner Notice request against Mehul Choksi in October, say officials
-
The Nun movie review: This prequel to The Conjuring 2 tries, but fails at being horrifying
-
LIVE, cricket score, India vs England, 5th Test at Oval: इंग्लैंड के 50 रन पूरे
-
राजनीति में सफेद झूठ को हथियार बनाने का नया चलन शुरू कर रहे हैं राहुल गांधी
-
377 पर SC का फैसला: LGBT समुदाय को सतरंगी उड़ान तो मिली, क्या हम उन्हें आसमान देंगे?
-
BJP ने MP-MLA के निजी सचिवों को थमाई 65 पन्नों की गाइडलाइन, कहा- 'पत्रकारों से बनाकर चलें'
-
BJP की दुविधा, दलित-सवर्ण दोऊ खड़े काके लागूं पायं?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dhaka: Bangladesh have added batsman Mominul Haque to their squad for the Asia Cup as backup to several players carrying injuries, selectors said on Friday.
"He is a top-order batsman, who can play as an opener or in (the) one-down position. So we thought his inclusion might be useful in the tournament," said Habibul Bashar.
The last of Mominul Haque's 26 ODI appearances so far occurred in the 2015 World Cup. Reuters
Opener Tamim Iqbal has an issue with his finger while uncapped left-hander Nazmul Hossain hurt his left thumb during a recent training session.
"We are hopeful they will both play. But we thought Mominul might play just in case they feel any problem," Bashar added.
Bangladesh are in Pool B alongside Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the six-nation Asia Cup, which will run from 15-28 September in the United Arab Emirates.
The Tigers also have some fitness concerns regarding all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was keen to skip the Asia Cup to have a surgery on a finger.
But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) insisted on playing him in the tournament, putting his surgery on hold until October when they host Zimbabwe.
Shakib in a recent interview with the English-language Daily Star said that he is only 20-30 percent fit, a statement that was quickly dismissed by Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes.
"I don't believe he is 20-30 percent fit. I think he is a lot fitter than that," Rhodes said in Dhaka on Thursday.
"He is not fully fit. But if he plays anything like he played in the Caribbean, then that will be a massive asset to Bangladesh cricket," Rhodes said.
Shakib scored 190 runs in three one-day internationals in the West Indies in July, playing a key role in Bangladesh's 2-1 series win.
Mominul, who also can bowl left-arm spin, played the last of his 26 ODIs during the 2015 World Cup.
A Test regular, Mominul reminded selectors of his limited-overs prowess during Bangladesh A's recent tour of Ireland, scoring 182 off 132 balls in one innings.
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2018
Also See
Sabbir Rahman, Anamul Haque dropped from Bangladesh's Asia Cup squad after poor run in West Indies
Asia Cup 2018: India are under pressure from Champions Trophy final defeat, says Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali
Asia Cup 2018: Upcoming event an unbelievable opportunity for Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu, says Dean Jones