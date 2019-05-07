First Cricket
Ashley Nurse, West Indies bowler, World Cup 2019 Player Full Profile: Spinner will look to silence his critics on big stage

Nurse is powerfully built, can bludgeon the ball a long way, and sometimes provides valuable runs in the lower order.

Garfield Robinson, May 07, 2019 12:54:05 IST

His selection to the squad was questioned by more than a few in the West Indies. As the incumbent specialist spinner in the team, however, and with the selectors not having all that many options, it would’ve been something of a surprise were Ashley Nurse omitted from the squad. He surely has not nailed down his spot, and hence the questions are likely to continue, at least until he turns in a number of big performances to silence his detractors.

File image of Ashley Nurse. AP

His off-spin is steady rather than incisive and so his threat-level is not all that high.

His biggest haul came against Pakistan at Providence, Guyana in April 2017. But even then he was slapped for 62 runs off 10 overs. Other creditable performances came against England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua where he earned figures of 3/34, and his 3/27 at the Queens Sports Club against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Still, he will be required to play a valuable role in the middle overs where he will be asked to keep things tight and pick up a few important wickets. If he manages to do that he would have surpassed the expectations of those who thought his place should have gone to someone else.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 12:54:05 IST

