First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 15 Sep 04, 2018
NEP Vs HK
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 14 Sep 04, 2018
UAE Vs OMA
United Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 06, 2018
UAE vs HK
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pataudi Trophy Sep 07, 2018
ENG vs IND
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashish Nehra appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore coach, will join Gary Kirsten in coaching leadership team

Ashish Nehra, current bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been confirmed as coach and will be part of the coaching leadership team along with Gary Kirsten.

Press Trust of India, September 05, 2018

Bengaluru: Ashish Nehra, current bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been confirmed as coach and will be part of the coaching leadership team along with Gary Kirsten.

Ashish Nehra has been confirmed as coach and will be part of the coaching leadership team along with Gary Kirsten. Image Courtesy: @RCBTweets/Twitter

Ashish Nehra will be part of the coaching leadership team along with Gary Kirsten. Image Courtesy: @RCBTweets/Twitter

Ashish Nehra had joined RCB last season.

"I had the privilege to join the coaching team of RCB last season and feel very passionately about the team. I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and look forward for the successful seasons ahead," he said.

Nehra has played in all formats of the game and had been a part of the Indian team in two largely successful Cricket World Cups, two Asia Cups, and three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments.

In the past, he had represented various IPL teams including Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said Nehra and Kirsten will partner Kohli to help the team deliver better performance.

"We are very happy to have Ashish Nehra join RCB as part of the coaching leadership team. Ashish and Gary will partner the Captain to help the team deliver better performance," he said.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018

Tags : Ashish Nehra, BCCI, Cricket, Delhi Daredevils, Gary Kirsten, Mumbai Indians, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sanjeev Churiwala, SportsTracker

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all