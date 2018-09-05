Ashish Nehra appointed Royal Challengers Bangalore coach, will join Gary Kirsten in coaching leadership team
Ashish Nehra, current bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been confirmed as coach and will be part of the coaching leadership team along with Gary Kirsten.
- Asia Cup Qualifier, 2018 UAE vs HK - Sep 6th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs SL - Sep 15th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs TBC - Sep 16th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL vs AFG - Sep 17th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 18th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 19th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 A1 vs B2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 B1 vs A2 - Sep 21st, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Majerhat bridge collapse: Little accountability, shoddy probe, nasty politics make infrastructure a casualty
-
Alagiri leads thousands to Karunanidhi's mausoleum in show-of-strength rally; DMK silent on his re-induction
-
India gets record FDI but money not enough to stir manufacturing sector from its slumber
-
Why Pakistan should not celebrate Defence Day: The story of a journalist in exile who took on the military
-
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam brings back the magical combination of Mani Ratnam's direction, A R Rahman's music
-
MP विधानसभा चुनाव: सवर्णों को छोड़कर ओबीसी-दलित गठबंधन को साधने की कोशिश
-
KCR कल मार सकते हैं 'सिक्सर', छोड़ सकते हैं तेलंगाना CM का पद
-
किसान-मजदूर रैली LIVE: रामलीला मैदान से संसद भवन तक मार्च शुरू, जगह-जगह लगा जाम
-
बिहार: NDA में सीट शेयरिंग का फॉर्मूला नीतीश कुमार के लिए असली ‘अग्निपरीक्षा’ होगी
-
रघुराम राजन ने ऐसा क्या किया था कि दो साल बाद भी राजीव कुमार उन्हें नहीं भूले
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Bengaluru: Ashish Nehra, current bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been confirmed as coach and will be part of the coaching leadership team along with Gary Kirsten.
Ashish Nehra will be part of the coaching leadership team along with Gary Kirsten. Image Courtesy: @RCBTweets/Twitter
Ashish Nehra had joined RCB last season.
"I had the privilege to join the coaching team of RCB last season and feel very passionately about the team. I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and look forward for the successful seasons ahead," he said.
Nehra has played in all formats of the game and had been a part of the Indian team in two largely successful Cricket World Cups, two Asia Cups, and three ICC Champions Trophy tournaments.
In the past, he had represented various IPL teams including Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said Nehra and Kirsten will partner Kohli to help the team deliver better performance.
"We are very happy to have Ashish Nehra join RCB as part of the coaching leadership team. Ashish and Gary will partner the Captain to help the team deliver better performance," he said.
Updated Date:
Sep 05, 2018
Also See
Royal Challengers Bangalore replace Daniel Vettori with former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten as head coach
Hemant Dua steps down as Delhi Dardevils' CEO after six years
Smriti Mandhana's breakout season at Kia Super League promises exciting future for women's cricket in India