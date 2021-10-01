Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ashes will go ahead with or without Joe Root, says Australia captain Tim Paine

  • Agence France-Presse
  • October 1st, 2021
  • 8:57:54 IST

Sydney: Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday that the Ashes will go ahead with or without Joe Root after the England skipper refused to commit until there was more clarity around coronavirus quarantine rules.

Cricket Australia (CA) is negotiating with Canberra and their English counterparts over what type of biosecurity bubble players may have to endure Down Under and whether their families can come.

Root, who has two young children, said this week he was "desperate" to play the five-Test series, but added: "I feel it's so hard to make a definite decision until you know."

England vice-captain Jos Buttler is also reticent, insisting he will not be on the plane if his family are unable to join him due to tough Australian border restrictions.

File image of Australia captain Tim Paine. AFP

File image of Australia captain Tim Paine. AFP

Paine, who is recovering from neck surgery, said he was certain that the series — which is due to start in Brisbane — will happen no matter what.

"Well, the Ashes are going ahead — the first Test is on December 8 whether Joe's here or not," he told SEN sports radio, where he has a regular weekly segment.

"They all want to come, there's no doubt about it," he added, suggesting some of the comments from England players were posturing.

"They're trying to get themselves the best possible conditions they can, but at the end of the day, we all are.

"It will be worked out above us and then they'll make a decision whether or not they'll get on that plane," he added.

"There will be a squad of England players coming here for the first Test on December 8th."

The tour is scheduled to head to Adelaide after Brisbane, then Melbourne and Sydney, before concluding in Perth.

But the Perth fixture is under a cloud, given Western Australia requires inter-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days on arrival, a scenario that appears unlikely to change in the near term.

Paine has been pressing for the game to be shifted to Hobart in Tasmania, his home state, although holding back-to-back Tests in Sydney appears a more likely option.

England great Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter this week to hit out at Australia's "ridiculous quarantine rules", saying there was no way he would tour under such conditions.

Paine jokingly called Pietersen "an expert on everything".

"I think it's been beat up and people like Kevin like to get themselves a little bit of exposure in the media whenever they can," he added.

Updated Date: October 01, 2021 08:57:54 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia: Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning-led sides renew Test rivalry in historic pink-ball fixture
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Mithali Raj and Meg Lanning-led sides renew Test rivalry in historic pink-ball fixture

Australia, who played their lone day-night Test in November 2017, also go into the game with limited practice but their potent pace attack will be looking forward to wreaking havoc at the greenish pitch here.

India vs Australia: Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 80 helps visitors dominate rain-hit Day 1 of pink-ball Test
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Smriti Mandhana’s unbeaten 80 helps visitors dominate rain-hit Day 1 of pink-ball Test

India reached 132/1 at close of play with Mandhana unbeaten on 80 as inclement weather at Gold Coast washed out most of the second and the entirety of the third session on Day 1.

'Players are now done with bubbles': Kevin Pietersen calls for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Australia
First Cricket News

'Players are now done with bubbles': Kevin Pietersen calls for lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Australia

England players have expressed their reservations against the strict COVID-19 protocols that are currently in place in Australia where the Ashes will be played.