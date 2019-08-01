Ashes Series 2019 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch England vs Australia 1st Test, Live cricket score online
The first Test of Ashes 2019 begins today at Edgbaston. Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the match.
With the ICC Cricket World Cup done and dusted, the attention now shifts to Ashes — the oldest cricketing rivalry in sport. The five-Test series between England and Australia carries plenty of context: Hosts England would like to build on their World Champion status that they won barely three weeks back, while Australia will welcome back Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft from the unfortunate Sandpapergate.
A replica of Ashes urn. Reuters
The first Test match starts at Edgbaston, and it will be a challenge for Australia to get past the hosts at the venue where they were beaten by England at the World Cup semi-final not too long back. Australia's Matthew Wade feels Edgbaston is unfinished business for the tourists, and added that past won't matter when the teams take the field on Thursday.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the first Ashes Test:
When is the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match?
The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will begin on Thursday, 1 August 1, 2019.
Where will the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match be played?
The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
What time does the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match begin?
The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will begin at 03:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match?
The England vs Australia 1st Ashes Test match will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on SonyLIV. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
Australia Team Players: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine(w/c), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser
England Team Players: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer
Updated Date:
Aug 01, 2019 11:31:11 IST
