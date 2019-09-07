Ashes series 2019, LIVE Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4 at Manchester
Catch all the Live scores and latest updates from Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs PNGW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs USAW Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 1 run
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Nigeria Women beat Rwanda Women by 13 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 178 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Namibia Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
Top Stories
-
Chandrayaan 2 Landing: After losing contact with lander Vikram, ISRO awaits analysis
-
Chandrayaan-2 landing: Modi expresses solidarity with ISRO after minor setback in Moon mission, says 'effort was worth it, so was the journey'
-
Mammootty turns 68: How the Malayalam megastar stays relevant by straddling big-budget films with meaningful cinema
-
Hurricane Dorian: Toll rises to 43 across Bahamas; number expected to climb significantly, says govt
-
TMC's decision to not allow NRC puts BJP in tough spot, party faces task of balancing between Assamese, Bengali victimhoods
-
US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal exudes dominance in semi-final, but Matteo Berrettini doesn't go without a fight
-
100 days of Modi 2.0: Economic slowdown fades sheen of govt in second term despite gains in Article 370, triple talaq issues
-
Searching for Wives: A Singaporean photo studio helps Indian migrants find prospective brides back home
-
At Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embracing the dork side of the Force
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 3 report: Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood took three big wickets in the final hour of play to reduce England to 200-5 on day three of the fourth Ashes Test, setting up his team for another great chance for a victory to retain the urn.
Replying to Australia's 497-8, England were 166-2 — with Rory Burns and Joe Root on a partnership of 141 — when Hazlewood's burst of wickets arrived at Old Trafford.
Hazlewood has figures of 4-48 off 20 overs. AP
Burns edged to Steve Smith at second slip for 81, Root was trapped lbw in Hazlewood's next over for 71, and Jason Roy missed with a weak defensive prod and saw his middle stump uprooted on 22.
Ben Stokes (7), England's hero from its memorable win at Headingley in the third Test, and Jonny Bairstow (2) were in the middle when bad light brought an end to play about 30 minutes before the scheduled finish. Two-and-a-half hours were lost to rain at the start of the day.
England trailed by 297 runs, and needed 98 more runs to avoid potentially being asked to follow-on.
The teams are at 1-1 with one more Test to play, at the Oval next week. The Australians will retain the urn with a win in Manchester.
Hazlewood has figures of 4-48 off 20 overs, having also taken the wicket of nightwatchman Craig Overton off the ninth ball of the day after England resumed on 23-1.
Yet Pat Cummins might have been Australia's best bowler on Friday, the pacemen somehow not getting a wicket in a superb 10-over spell either side of tea which only went for 22 runs. Root played and missed a number of times as the light started to fade.
"It was not to be for me," Cummins said. "It makes me happy when Josh comes on and takes wickets at the other end straight away. He did say 'I owe you one for that.'"
"We are pretty happy being 300 ahead," he added. "It was a tough day of Test cricket. To get those three wickets late, we feel really in the game."
Burns played his part again for England, reaching a half-century for the third time in this series and for the fourth time in 11 Tests.
His partnership with Root allowed England to recover from 25-2 and was their second century stand of the series.
"It's not ideal, losing those wickets, but the way we scrapped throughout the day, we're in a decent position," Burns said.
"A couple of points we got on top but it was a bit of a chess match as it went on."
Roy came in at No. 4 after failing as an opener in this series, but his technique and lack of true Test-match mentality let him down again for his dismissal. Hazlewood's delivery nipped back off the seam, went between Roy's bat and pad, and removed a stump.
Australia has the new ball in eight more overs and it might require another big innings from Stokes to rescue England again.
If England manages to pull off a draw, a win at the Oval would regain the side the Ashes.
With inputs from The Associated Press.
Updated Date:
Sep 07, 2019 15:25:21 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith's double ton at Old Trafford reveals he is more strength than skills
Ashes 2019: Ricky Ponting hails Steve Smith as 'genius' after double ton at Old Trafford in fourth Test
Ashes series 2019 Highlights, England vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3 at Manchester: England lose three wickets in final session, trail by 297 runs