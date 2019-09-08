First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
NZ in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes Series 2019, England vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 5 at Manchester

Catch the scores and latest updates from Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 08, 2019 14:57:46 IST

497/8
Overs
126.0
R/R
3.94
Fours
60
Sixes
4
Extras
29
301/10
Overs
107.0
R/R
2.81
Fours
35
Sixes
0
Extras
24
186/6
Overs
42.5
R/R
4.38
Fours
22
Sixes
0
Extras
15
18/2
Overs
7.0
R/R
2.57
Fours
2
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Joe Denly Batting 10 23 1 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 4 report: Australia took a giant step towards retaining the Ashes in the fourth test at Old Trafford on Saturday after they left England needing 365 runs to win with eight wickets remaining heading into the final day.

After declaring their second innings on 186-6, with a lead of 382, thanks to yet another outstanding innings from Steve Smith, who made 82, Australia heaped the pressure on England with two wickets late in the day.

Ashes Series 2019, England vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 5 at Manchester

File images of Joe Root and Tim Paine. AFP

Catch the scores and latest updates from Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Pat Cummins grabbed two wickets in two balls to leave Joe Root’s side reeling, before the hosts regained some composure to reach 18-2 at the close.

Australia were the better side in all three departments with Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc all troubling England and benefitting from sharp catching, but it was once again Smith’s batting that proved a class apart.

On a day in which every other batsman struggled to cope with good length pace bowling, Smith, who has now compiled nine straight half-centuries against England, looked utterly unfazed.

“None of us expected the innings Smithy went out with, he was incredible. We’d have been happy to get though the night but Smithy was unbelievable,” said Cummins.

Victory for Australia, who bowled England out for 301 early in the day, would ensure they retain the urn, taking a 2-1 series lead into the final test at The Oval next week.

Although England’s astounding comeback win in the third test at Headingley will give them some hope, the winning target looks well out of reach for the hosts who must hope they can somehow bat through the day.

“I think we can do it. We’ve had a chat in the changing room, we’re certainly not going out thinking it’s all over. There’s no use playing at this level (if you don’t),” said England coach Trevor Bayliss.

“They believe they are good enough to bat for 98 overs and save the game.”

Australia had half an hour at the end of the day to attack England’s top order and paceman Cummins had instant success.

With the third ball, Rory Burns found a leading edge and looped his shot to Travis Head at mid-off and then, with the next ball, he clean bowled England captain Root.

Squad for 4th Test:

AustraliaDavid WarnerMarcus HarrisMarnus LabuschagneSteven SmithTravis HeadMatthew WadeTim Paine(w/c), Pat CumminsPeter SiddleMitchell StarcNathan LyonJosh Hazlewood

EnglandRory BurnsJason RoyJoe Root(c), Joe DenlyBen StokesJonny Bairstow(w),   Jos ButtlerChris WoakesJofra ArcherStuart BroadJack LeachSam CurranCraig Overton

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 14:57:46 IST

Tags : 4th Test Day 5, Ashes, Ashes 2019, Ashes Series 2019, Ben Stokes, Cricket, England Vs Australia, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Live Cricket Score, Manchester, Steve Smith, Tim Paine

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all