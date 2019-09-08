Ashes Series 2019, England vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 5 at Manchester
Catch the scores and latest updates from Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester.
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NAMW Vs USAW USA Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir after Article 370: As govt lifts curfew after month, Sopore attack shows citizens face renewed jihadist threat
-
Saaho: Prabhas should have picked a smaller film, not tried to match blockbuster success of Baahubali
-
US Open 2019: Daniil v Goliath — First-time finalist Medvedev takes on Rafael Nadal in battle of generations
-
US called off ‘secret’ peace talks with Taliban after latest Kabul attack, claims Donald Trump, ending painstaking diplomatic process
-
Democracy not inimical to economic growth, says Manmohan Singh; ex-PM asserts need for independent functioning for CBI, EC, SC
-
Situation tense along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir following infiltration attempts, particularly in Gulmarg, Kupwara districts
-
100 days of Modi 2.0: Economic slowdown fades sheen of govt in second term despite gains in Article 370, triple talaq issues
-
Inside Mumbai's Raj Bhavan Bunker Museum: Underground shelter to offer visitors glimpse into Indian history
-
At Disneyland’s newest attraction, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, embracing the dork side of the Force
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 4 report: Australia took a giant step towards retaining the Ashes in the fourth test at Old Trafford on Saturday after they left England needing 365 runs to win with eight wickets remaining heading into the final day.
After declaring their second innings on 186-6, with a lead of 382, thanks to yet another outstanding innings from Steve Smith, who made 82, Australia heaped the pressure on England with two wickets late in the day.
File images of Joe Root and Tim Paine. AFP
Catch the scores and latest updates from Day 4 of the fourth Ashes Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford, Manchester.
Pat Cummins grabbed two wickets in two balls to leave Joe Root’s side reeling, before the hosts regained some composure to reach 18-2 at the close.
Australia were the better side in all three departments with Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc all troubling England and benefitting from sharp catching, but it was once again Smith’s batting that proved a class apart.
On a day in which every other batsman struggled to cope with good length pace bowling, Smith, who has now compiled nine straight half-centuries against England, looked utterly unfazed.
“None of us expected the innings Smithy went out with, he was incredible. We’d have been happy to get though the night but Smithy was unbelievable,” said Cummins.
Victory for Australia, who bowled England out for 301 early in the day, would ensure they retain the urn, taking a 2-1 series lead into the final test at The Oval next week.
Although England’s astounding comeback win in the third test at Headingley will give them some hope, the winning target looks well out of reach for the hosts who must hope they can somehow bat through the day.
“I think we can do it. We’ve had a chat in the changing room, we’re certainly not going out thinking it’s all over. There’s no use playing at this level (if you don’t),” said England coach Trevor Bayliss.
“They believe they are good enough to bat for 98 overs and save the game.”
Australia had half an hour at the end of the day to attack England’s top order and paceman Cummins had instant success.
With the third ball, Rory Burns found a leading edge and looped his shot to Travis Head at mid-off and then, with the next ball, he clean bowled England captain Root.
Squad for 4th Test:
Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root(c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Sam Curran, Craig Overton
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Sep 08, 2019 14:57:46 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019, England vs Australia Highlights, 4th Test Day 2 at Manchester: Steve Smith double ton puts Australia in control
Ashes 2019 Highlights, England vs Australia, 4th Test Day 4 at Manchester: Pat Cummins' two-in-two puts Australia on course for series win
Highlights, Ashes Series 2019, England vs Australia, Full Cricket Score, 4th Test Day 1 at Manchester: Visitors on top at end of play