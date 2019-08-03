First Cricket
Ashes Series 2019, England vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston

Catch all the latest updates from the third day of the first Test between England and Australia, being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, in the Ashes in our LIVE blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 03, 2019 15:14:15 IST

284/10
Overs
80.4
R/R
3.53
Fours
33
Sixes
2
Extras
15
268/4
Overs
91.0
R/R
2.95
Fours
34
Sixes
0
Extras
15
Rory Burns Batting 125 284 16 0
Pat Cummins 21 6 65 1
James Pattinson 18 3 54 2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Rory Burns hit his first Test century to give England the chance to build a big first-innings lead over Australia as the hosts reached 267-4 at stumps on Friday in the Ashes opener.

Ashes Series 2019, England vs Australia, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston

Rory Burns with David Warner during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Reuters

England trail Australia by only 17 runs and have a deep batting lineup — No. 9 Chris Woakes hit a Test ton against India — still to come.

"It was awesome, a really good experience," Burns said. "There's been lots of hard work from a lot of people — coaches, parents. ... That was for them really."

But Burns wasn't getting overconfident. "They've still got a newish ball and we're still behind," he told Sky Sports.

Burns faced the first and last deliveries of day two, finishing on 125 not out, though Australia missed a chance to dismiss him leg before wicket by not reviewing Nathan Lyon's delivery when the batter was on 21.

Ben Stokes (38 not out) is the other batter at the crease and has an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 73 runs with Burns.

England had reached tea at 170-2 after going to lunch at 71-1.

James Pattinson took 2-54 for Australia and Peter Siddle was the most economical bowler with 1-43 off 21 overs.

Australia scored 284 all out Thursday when Steve Smith rescued the team with a brilliant 144 on his return to Test cricket after a ban for ball-tampering. Australia had stumbled to 122-8.

Australia hold the Ashes, the urn traditionally awarded to the winner of cricket's oldest regular international series, but England went into the five-Test series after winning their first-ever World Cup title in the one-day format. They haven't lost an Ashes series on home soil since 2001.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 15:14:15 IST

