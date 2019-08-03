Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Rory Burns hit his first Test century to give England the chance to build a big first-innings lead over Australia as the hosts reached 267-4 at stumps on Friday in the Ashes opener.

England trail Australia by only 17 runs and have a deep batting lineup — No. 9 Chris Woakes hit a Test ton against India — still to come.

"It was awesome, a really good experience," Burns said. "There's been lots of hard work from a lot of people — coaches, parents. ... That was for them really."

But Burns wasn't getting overconfident. "They've still got a newish ball and we're still behind," he told Sky Sports.

Burns faced the first and last deliveries of day two, finishing on 125 not out, though Australia missed a chance to dismiss him leg before wicket by not reviewing Nathan Lyon's delivery when the batter was on 21.

Ben Stokes (38 not out) is the other batter at the crease and has an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 73 runs with Burns.

England had reached tea at 170-2 after going to lunch at 71-1.

James Pattinson took 2-54 for Australia and Peter Siddle was the most economical bowler with 1-43 off 21 overs.

Australia scored 284 all out Thursday when Steve Smith rescued the team with a brilliant 144 on his return to Test cricket after a ban for ball-tampering. Australia had stumbled to 122-8.

Australia hold the Ashes, the urn traditionally awarded to the winner of cricket's oldest regular international series, but England went into the five-Test series after winning their first-ever World Cup title in the one-day format. They haven't lost an Ashes series on home soil since 2001.