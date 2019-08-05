Ashes series 2019, England vs Australia, Highlights, 1st Test Day 5 at Edgbaston, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 251 runs
Catch all the latest updates from Day 5 of the first Test between England and Australia, being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, in the Ashes in our LIVE blog.
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 Delhi Vs VBKV Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK Vs LKK Lyca Kovai Kings beat IDream Karaikudi Kaalai by 15 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs SMP Siechem Madurai Panthers beat Chepauk Super Gillies by 33 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs RTW Dindigul Dragons beat Ruby Trichy Warriors by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs VBKV Chepauk Super Gillies beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 61 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 FRAW Vs AUTW France Women beat Austria Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 JERW Vs NORW Jersey Women beat Norway Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs JERW Jersey Women beat Austria Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in France, 2019 AUTW Vs NORW Austria Women beat Norway Women by 6 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- United Arab Emirates in Netherlands, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NED Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 13 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 251 runs
- India in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 6th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs IREW - Aug 8th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands SCOW vs THAW - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW vs SCOW - Aug 9th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 JTP vs RTW - Aug 6th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL vs LKK - Aug 7th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 IKK vs SMP - Aug 8th, 2019, 07:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
J&K bifurcation: Keeping Valley with Jammu will make things worse; end of decades-old revolt only possible if Kashmir gets autonomy
-
Amit Shah moves proposal to scrap Article 370; Mehbooba mourns 'darkest day in Indian democracy'; BJP leaders hail 'historical day'
-
Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests cause transport chaos with more than 100 flights cancelled today
-
Maharashtra rains: Holiday declared for schools and colleges in Mumbai; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Pune for next 5 days
-
Anushka Sharma's decision to take sabbatical from acting shows actors like her rise above fear of irrelevance
-
Citi Open 2019: Nick Kyrgios wins sixth title and it is time we stopped expecting him to ‘come of age’
-
Sensex tanks over 418 points due to intense selling in banking, finance and metal stocks amid Kashmir uncertainty
-
Dalit writing, global contexts: Re-examining the legacy of Lal Singh Dil, Punjab's 'Poet of the Revolution'
-
Indian states demand payment for ecosystem services: An idea whose time has come
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6807
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|India
|7273
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Australia beat England by 251 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 4 report: A second successive century from Steve Smith swung an unpredictable Ashes opening test in Australia’s favour on Sunday as the tourists set England a daunting 398 runs to win.
The Australians declared on 487-7 before England, facing a huge battle to save the game at Edgbaston, reached 13-0 at stumps on day four.
Smith, in his first test back following a one-year ban following a ball-tampering scandal and who made 144 in the first innings, continued to put England to the sword after his side resumed their second innings on 124-3.
Joe Root and Tim Paine pose with the Ashes. Reuters
He passed 50 in the fourth over of the day, with Travis Head (51) and Matthew Wade (110)providing excellent support.
Without injured strike bowler James Anderson, England toiled as Smith, batting for just short of five-and-a-half hours, became only the fifth Australian to make centuries in both innings of an Ashes test before departing for 142.
Jason Roy and Rory Burns emerged unscathed from seven overs at the end of the day as the home side bid to save the game.
“I have never doubted my ability,” Smith said. “To score two hundreds in a match in a first Ashes test is incredible.
“I have never done that in any form of cricket. It is special. I’ve loved these last four days, it’s felt like Christmas morning every morning.”
After Head was dismissed by Ben Stokes, Wade came in to support Smith as the former captain reached his second century of the match with a boundary after lunch.
His 10th century Ashes century, which included 14 fours, takes him level with Steve Waugh, with only Don Bradman (19) and Jack Hobbs (12) having scored more.
Smith survived a leg before wicket appeal on 125 but was otherwise relatively untroubled, while Wade followed in his slipstream, contributing to another century partnership.
The 84th over brought the second new ball and an end to Smith’s resistance, caught behind off Chris Woakes.
Wade passed his century with a fine reverse sweep, before being caught on the boundary.
Spinner Moeen Ali, who endured a difficult afternoon to finish with 2-130, then bowled Tim Paine for 34, with a flurry of late runs from Pat Cummings and James Pattinson cementing Australia’s strong position.
The highest successful fourth-innings run chase in Birmingham was 11 years ago when South Africa posted 283-5 — the last time England lost at Edgbaston — but batting out day five for a draw looks like the most England can hope for.
“Tomorrow is a big day,” England batting coach Graham Thorpe said. “Smith’s innings have given Australia the momentum. We have to be confident that we can play the day out, but also believe we can keep scoring runs.”
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date:
Aug 05, 2019 20:09:33 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins force England's capitulation on final day to lead Australia to 251-run win in 1st Test
Ashes series 2019, England vs Australia, Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Edgbaston, Full Cricket Score: Visitors set hosts mammoth 398-run target
Ashes 2019: Rory Burns' maiden Test century leads England's reply on second day