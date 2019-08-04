First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 2nd T20I Aug 04, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 22 runs (D/L method)
IND in WI | 1st T20I Aug 03, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
IND in WI Aug 06, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
IND in WI Aug 08, 2019
WI vs IND
Providence Stadium, Guyana
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes series 2019, England vs Australia, Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Edgbaston, Full Cricket Score: Visitors set hosts mammoth 398-run target

Catch all the latest updates from the fourth day of the first Test between England and Australia, being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, in the Ashes in our LIVE blog.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 04, 2019 23:36:37 IST

284/10
Overs
80.4
R/R
3.53
Fours
33
Sixes
2
Extras
15
374/10
Overs
135.5
R/R
2.76
Fours
41
Sixes
1
Extras
24
487/7
Overs
112.0
R/R
4.35
Fours
52
Sixes
5
Extras
22
13/0
Overs
7.0
R/R
1.86
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Rory Burns Batting 7 21 0 0
Jason Roy Batting 6 21 0 0
Nathan Lyon 3 0 7 0

Day 4 Preview: Steve Smith has scored almost half of Australia’s runs himself in the first Ashes test at Edgbaston, with how he performs on day four likely to have a big say in who gains the early advantage in the series.

Smith was stripped of the captaincy and handed a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia after team mate Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to change the condition of the ball with sandpaper during a March 2018 test in South Africa.

Ashes series 2019, England vs Australia, Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Edgbaston, Full Cricket Score: Visitors set hosts mammoth 398-run target

Steve Smith holds key for Australia on penultimate day of the first Test. Reuters

Bancroft and David Warner were also banned for their part in the incident and returned to test action on Thursday. While Warner has endured his third-worst return in tests in which he has batted twice, Smith has picked up where he left off.

He rescued his side who were in big trouble at 122-8 in the first innings with his 23rd test ton in just 64 matches and his unbeaten 45 in the second innings dragged his side, 27-2 when he came to the crease, out of the mire again.

“If you could sort out a dodgy breakfast for him that would be great,” joked England bowler Chris Woakes, whose side trail Australia by 34 runs.

“We’ll go back to the drawing board and figure out what works best on this wicket.

“He is obviously a world class player, but we need to find a way to get him out.”

That is easier said than done. Smith currently averages 145.71 in his last 10 test innings against England.

While Rory Burns’ century in England’s first innings was full of class and determination, he survived many near misses, two reviews, one leg before wicket appeal that was not given, with replays showing he was fortunate to escape.

Smith, though, has looked unflappable throughout all three days at Edgbaston so far. Even a nasty blow on the head on the end of a bouncer from Ben Stokes late on Saturday did little to unnerve the former captain.

“Smithy is batting unbelievably,” Australia bowler James Pattinson said. “I was talking about great players to the press before, and I said the best players stand up when it really matters, and he has done that here against England.

“He lifts the group when he is out there.”

It looks like it will be down to Smith to help steer his side to what could be an unlikely victory.

Remove him early on Sunday, and England will fancy their chances of quickly wrapping up an opening win.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 23:36:37 IST

Tags : Ashes 2019, Australia, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Cricket, England, James Pattinson, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Live Cricket Score, Live Score, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Test Cricket, Tim Paine, Travis Head

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all