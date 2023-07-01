Ashes 2023 Lord’s Test Day 4 preview: Australia will hope to set a target well beyond England’s reach when they resume from their overnight score of 130/2 on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith were batting on 58 and 6 respectively before incessant rain in the British capital brought the third day of the second Test to a premature end. A little over 13 overs had been bowled after tea on the ‘Moving Day’ before the light drizzle in London got heavier.

Khawaja, meanwhile, fought his way through to another half-century — his 23rd in Test cricket and the third time he’s crossed fifty in four outings in the ongoing Ashes.

Australia’s lead was 221 at the time of the umpires declaring stumps on Friday. Khawaja and Smith will hope to build a sizeable partnership in the first half of the penultimate day to ensure the Aussies set a target of 400 or more and go for a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

