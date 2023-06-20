Day 4 report: Australia need 174 more runs and England seven more wickets to win a gripping Ashes series opener that will be decided on the fifth and final day at Edgbaston.

Chasing 281 to win, Australia were 107-3 at stumps on the fourth day Monday, and both sides were feeling good about their chances of prevailing in what has been a tight test.

After Australia lost the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stood firm again to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out.

“Any day that you’ve got Smith, Marnus and Warner back in the hut, you’re happy,” seamer Stuart Broad told Sky Sports. He brought England back into the contest with two of the three wickets and fired up the raucous crowd.

When Australia started its second innings after tea, the crowd chanted, “Broady’s gonna get ya,” to bait Warner, who has fallen to Broad 15 times, including in the first innings.

But Warner held him off. He and Khawaja started smoothly by reaching 50-0 in the 15th over. The stand was broken on 61 when Ollie Robinson got Warner to edge behind for 36.

Broad didn’t get Warner, but he got bigger prizes, that of No. 1-ranked Labuschagne and No. 2 Smith. Both edged Broad behind into the gloves of Jonny Bairstow, Labuschagne for 13 and Steve Smith for 6.

However, Khawaja was looking as serene as he did during his 141 in the first innings. He and Boland, who hit Anderson and Broad for fours, safely steered Australia to stumps.

Broad had 2-28 and Labuschagne twice in the match.

With inputs from The Associated Press

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.