This comes after three ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestors interrupted play on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, and had to be taken off the field by Jonny Bairstow. The trio were later charged with aggravated trespass.
The Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Monday said that the board would ramp up security measures ahead of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia that starts in Headingley on Thursday (6 July).
“The Ashes is a truly special occasion, and we want everybody visiting Headingley to have an incredible time watching first-class cricket at our iconic venue,” a Yorkshire spokesperson was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
England batter Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in controversial fashion on Day five of the second Ashes Test, and that led to loud booing from the crowd. Australian cricketers were also verbally abused at the Lord’s Long Room. The spokesperson said that appropriate measures were being taken to avoid similar incidents.
“The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe. Clearly, some incidents at Lord’s have heightened the interest and exposure of the third Test,” added the source.
Australia currently lead the five-match series 2-0. The Aussies, coming fresh off their World Test Championship (WTC) triumph, beat England by two wickets in the series-opener in Edgbaston, while they repeated the result with a 43-run win at Lord’s.
