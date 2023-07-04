Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ashes 2023: Yorkshire to ramp up security at Headingley for third Test, says report

This comes after three ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestors interrupted play on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, and had to be taken off the field by Jonny Bairstow. The trio were later charged with aggravated trespass.

Ashes 2023: Yorkshire to ramp up security at Headingley for third Test, says report

This comes after three ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestors interrupted play on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, and had to be taken off the field by Jonny Bairstow. The trio were later charged with aggravated trespass. Reuters

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Monday said that the board would ramp up security measures ahead of the third Ashes Test between England and Australia that starts in Headingley on Thursday (6 July).

This comes after three ‘Just Stop Oil’ protestors interrupted play on Day 1 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, and had to be taken off the field by Jonny Bairstow. The trio were later charged with aggravated trespass.

“The Ashes is a truly special occasion, and we want everybody visiting Headingley to have an incredible time watching first-class cricket at our iconic venue,” a Yorkshire spokesperson was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Related Articles

Watch:

Watch: Ricky Ponting knocks down old Ashes rival Pietersen for 'Root owned Australia' claim'

Watch:

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad's stunning spell leaves Edgbaston Test wide open, sets stage for thrilling finale

England batter Jonny Bairstow was dismissed in controversial fashion on Day five of the second Ashes Test, and that led to loud booing from the crowd. Australian cricketers were also verbally abused at the Lord’s Long Room. The spokesperson said that appropriate measures were being taken to avoid similar incidents.

“The wellbeing of players, officials and spectators is paramount, and we are implementing appropriate measures to do everything within our control to keep everyone safe. Clearly, some incidents at Lord’s have heightened the interest and exposure of the third Test,” added the source.

Australia currently lead the five-match series 2-0. The Aussies, coming fresh off their World Test Championship (WTC) triumph, beat England by two wickets in the series-opener in Edgbaston, while they repeated the result with a 43-run win at Lord’s.

Published on: July 04, 2023 15:09:47 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ashes 2023: We've got three bowlers going at six an over, says Ian Healy
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: We've got three bowlers going at six an over, says Ian Healy

Just 138 runs short of Australia's first-innings total, the home team has virtually negated the tourists' advantage and would look to take the upper hand on Day 3 on Friday

Ashes 2023: Khawaja, Cummins guide Australia home as series opener at Edgbaston exceeds all expectations
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: Khawaja, Cummins guide Australia home as series opener at Edgbaston exceeds all expectations

In perhaps the most anticipated Ashes series since 2005, somehow its opener has exceeded all expectation — the rare Test as simultaneously exhilarating as sickening for supporters of both teams.

Ashes 2023: Cummins seals thrilling victory for Australia at Edgbaston with boundary off Robinson; watch video
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: Cummins seals thrilling victory for Australia at Edgbaston with boundary off Robinson; watch video

Cummins remained unbeaten on 44, stitching an unbroken 55-run stand with Nathan Lyon as Australia chased down the 282-run target set by England in the final minutes of the rain-affected Day 5 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.