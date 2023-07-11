Jonny Bairstow has retained his place in England’s 14-man squad for the next week’s 4th Test against Australia despite his keeping not living up to the greatest standards in the series so far.

Bairstow, who was part of the controversial dismissal in the 2nd Test, has missed eight chances in the three Ashes 2023 matches so far.

While there have been demands to include Surrey’s Ben Foakes in the squad as a replacement for Bairstow, England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum remain have thrown their weight behind the Yorkshire player.

After winning the third Test in Leeds by three wickets on Sunday to keep their Ashes hopes alive, England have named the same group for next Wednesday’s clash in Manchester.

The hosts are 2-1 down with two Tests to play as they look to win the Ashes for the first time since 2015.

Foakes has been hailed as the best wicketkeeper in the world by Stokes, but the 30-year-old missed out at the start of the season when Bairstow returned following a broken leg suffered in a freak accident while playing golf.

Bairstow’s movement has not looked sharp since his recovery from three separate fractures in his left leg, ligament damage and a dislocated ankle.

He was England’s Test player of the year in 2022, setting the tone for the ‘Bazball’ era with four exhilarating hundreds.

But Bairstow has only impressed once with the bat in this Ashes series, making 78 on the first day of the series.

Ollie Robinson also takes his place in the squad despite back spasms rendering him a peripheral figure in the previous match.

Robinson is being monitored by the medical team, but is favourite to make way for the return of England’s record Test wicket-taker James Anderson at his Lancashire home ground.

Anderson was rested for the third Test after struggling to make an impact in the first two amid suggestions the 40-year-old is becoming a fading force.

With AFP inputs