Former England captain Michael Vaughan was full of praise for Australia and skipper Pat Cummins as the captain’s all-round show helped the visitors edge ahead on Day 3 in the Edgbaston Test after being behind in the match for the majority of the time.

Cummins’ hard-fought 38 off 62 balls helped Australia score 386 in reply to England’s first innings score of 393/8. The pacer was in top form while bowling as he dismissed opener Ben Duckett. Scott Boland removed Zak Crawley and England finished Day 3 on 28/2 with a lead of 35 runs.

In fact, Cummins didn’t give away a single run on his last 9 balls of the day and took a wicket before rain forced the day to end early.

“That is the Australian team I have known for all of the time I have been watching Test cricket,” former England captain Michael Vaughan said on BBC Test Match Special. “In that first period before the rain, Australia were terrible.”

“Australia have said to the batters ‘we are here to get you out, not just spread the fields and let you knock it around’.”

Vaughan added that England should take a different approach rather than Bazball to get to a strong position in the match.

“My worry for England would be if they go too hard too soon, they could find themselves four done very quickly. Bazball needs some sleep, a kip and to come back tomorrow.”

Michael Atherton also praised Australian Test captain Pat Cummins for turning the game around.

“The beauty of the game is that you have to adapt accordingly as the conditions change and Pat Cummins was very quick there, he recognised it. He obviously got the ball in his hands and he could sense it. Suddenly, in comes the field, in come the catchers and it is a very different game,” Atherton told Sky Sports.

