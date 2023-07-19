Stuart Broad added another feather to his cap on Wednesday, becoming only the second pacer in the history of Test cricket to collect 600 or more wickets.

England seamer Broad achieved the feat with the dismissal of Travis Head on the opening day of the fourth Ashes 2023 Test against Australia at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Stadium.

Head was dismissed right after tea on Day 1, getting a thick top-edge off a short delivery from Broad that resulted in a catch for Joe Root in the fine leg area. The Australian middle-order batter was Broad’s second wicket of the day, with the Nottinghamshire bowler drawing first blood earlier in the day by trapping opener Usman Khawaja LBW for 3.

Watch Broad’s dismissal of Khawaja here:

In the process, Broad joined long-time England new-ball partner James Anderson as one of the only two fast bowlers to have gone past 600 Test wickets in the process.

Australia’s Glenn McGrath is third on the list of pacers with most Test wickets, having collected 563 in a career spanning 16 years (1993-2007).

Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan remains the leading wicket-taker in Tests with 800 wickets to his name, with late Australian spin icon Shane Warne second with 708. Anderson is third on the list with 688.

India leg-spinner and former captain Anil Kumble is fourth with 619 wickets, ahead of Broad.