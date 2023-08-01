Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins' wrist injury to be assessed in forthcoming days, says report

Cummins had his wrist strapped from Day two of the Test, and while it seemed like it did not hurt his bowling much, Cummins looked in discomfort while batting.

Australia's captain Pat Cummins prepares to bowl on day three of the fifth Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at The Oval cricket ground in London, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Australia captain Pat Cummins will get his left wrist in the forthcoming days after having suffered an injury during the early stages of the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval, a report in ESPNCricinfo said on Tuesday.

Cummins had his wrist strapped from Day two of the Test, and while it seemed like it did not hurt his bowling much, Cummins looked in discomfort while batting.

Also read: Talking points from Ashes 2023

“I landed on my wrist on day one in the field going for a run-out. It’s pretty sore,” Cummins was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“We’ll get it assessed over the next few days and work out if anything needs to happen,” added the pacer.

Mitchell Starc was adjudged Player of the Series after having picked up 23 wickets, but he played through the final Test with a shoulder injury.

“Mitchell Starc coming off with a sore shoulder in this game was an incredible effort,” said Cummins.

“Managing that throughout this game was just a proper effort,” he added.

Starc called this year’s Ashes as one of the closest series. Australia retained the Ashes despite the series ending with a 2-2 scoreline.

“This has been the closest, most exciting and no doubt, most-watched series I’ve been a part of. It’s been a really special couple of months and I’m sure everyone will reflect on that differently but will have a similar sentiment. The ebbs and flows of this series have been incredible to be a part of,” said Starc.

Published on: August 01, 2023 17:39:54 IST

