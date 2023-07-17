James Anderson has come back into the England playing XI for the fourth Ashes Test, which starts Wednesday at his home ground (Old Trafford) in Manchester.

Anderson had been rested for the third Test, won by England, at Headingley after picking up just three wickets in the first two Tests of the series. He is the only team change for England with Ollie Robinson sitting out.

Another crucial change from the Headingley Test is that Moeen Ali has been named to bat at No. 3. he had batted at No. 7 in the first innings in Leeds, but asked to be pushed up the order in the second, allowing Harry Brook to return to his favoured No. 5 spot.

While, Moeen made only 5 in his new position, Brook made the move count with a 75 run knock.

Elsewhere, England have retained the same batting order, with Ben Stokes to come in at No. 6 and Jonny Bairstow keeping wicket and batting at No. 7.

Anderson came into the Ashes on the back of a groin injury, sustained while playing for Lancashire. Stuart Broad, his long-time new-ball partner, believes that Anderson was “unlucky” with the timing of the injury and pitches.

“At Lord’s, we had six of the best bowlers in the world bowling cross-seam bouncers, which tells you all you need to know about what the pitch was offering from a good length,” Broad wrote in his Mail on Sunday column.

“But Jimmy has been one of the world’s best bowlers for a long time and he can put those issues behind him. He’s bowled goodness knows how many overs at Old Trafford and I’m expecting a big performance from him in a high-pressure game.”

Australia lead the Ashes series 2-1 having won the first two Tests.

England XI for fourth Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.