Cricket

Ashes 2023: English players wear each others' jerseys to raise awareness for dementia

Wearing not their own jerseys but their teammates’ was a poignant reminder of how those living with dementia are at trouble even remembering their own names

English players during the first session of Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test. AP

The English team walked into The Oval for the pre-match line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test donning jerseys bearing the names of their teammates to draw attention to the problems faced by people suffering from dementia.

Wearing not their own jerseys but their teammates’ was a poignant reminder of how those living with dementia are at trouble at even remembering their own names.

The English team was accompanied by a choir of Alzheimer’s Society volunteers and people suffering from dementia.

Before the start of Day 3, in a conversation with former England skipper Nasser Hussain, now a commentator at Ashes, England’s assistant coach Marcus Trescothick shared his personal experience of how his father is battling the disease.

‘It’s a terrible disease, you see the sort of deterioration in loved ones. You know it only goes one way,’ he said.

Meanwhile, in the match, Australia appear to have lost the advantage they earned on Day 1; England were bowled out at 283. But England made sure the guests didn’t make much of the advantage and in return bundled the off the pitch at 295.

At the end of session 1 on Day 3, England looked solid at 130/1 with a lead of 118 runs.

Published on: July 29, 2023 19:39:53 IST

