The English team walked into The Oval for the pre-match line-up on Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test donning jerseys bearing the names of their teammates to draw attention to the problems faced by people suffering from dementia.

Wearing not their own jerseys but their teammates’ was a poignant reminder of how those living with dementia are at trouble at even remembering their own names.

England cricketers are wearing their teammates names in the pre-match line up, to draw attention to confusion often experienced by people living with dementia and how people with dementia lose precious memories.#CricketShouldBeUnforgettable | @alzheimerssoc 💙 pic.twitter.com/BZwRjnXbYo — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

The English team was accompanied by a choir of Alzheimer’s Society volunteers and people suffering from dementia.

The @alzheimerssoc‘s Singing for the Brain choir made up of people affected by dementia and volunteers sing ahead of day three of the final Ashes Test 💙 Text TEN, TWENTY or THIRTY to 70567 to donate £10, £20 or £30. pic.twitter.com/JzvVbyQpuO — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

Before the start of Day 3, in a conversation with former England skipper Nasser Hussain, now a commentator at Ashes, England’s assistant coach Marcus Trescothick shared his personal experience of how his father is battling the disease.

‘It’s a terrible disease, you see the sort of deterioration in loved ones. You know it only goes one way,’ he said.

The ECB have teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society for the first time in a bid to stump dementia out of the game. England Assistant Coach Marcus Trescothick discusses how the charity helps people affected by the disease. pic.twitter.com/3z3kz5NVOz — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 29, 2023

Meanwhile, in the match, Australia appear to have lost the advantage they earned on Day 1; England were bowled out at 283. But England made sure the guests didn’t make much of the advantage and in return bundled the off the pitch at 295.

At the end of session 1 on Day 3, England looked solid at 130/1 with a lead of 118 runs.