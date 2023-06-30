Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ashes 2023: We've got three bowlers going at six an over, says Ian Healy

Just 138 runs short of Australia's first-innings total, the home team has virtually negated the tourists' advantage and would look to take the upper hand on Day 3 on Friday

Ashes 2023: We've got three bowlers going at six an over, says Ian Healy

England stood 138 runs behind Australia's total at close on Day 2 of second Test at Lord's. AP

Melbourne: The way English batters are getting runs to flow in their first inning at the second Ashes Test has legendary Australian cricketer Ian Healy ‘worried’. The Aussies will have to mitigate the run flow if they want to maintain the advantage scored by their 416-run first innings.

After Australia seemed to have put themselves in a comfortable position at 416 in the first innings on Day 2 of the second Test, the English came out all guns blazing, characteristic of their newly developed aggressive brand of cricket — called Bazball named after their New Zealand coach Brendon McCullum – and managed 278/4 off just 61 overs at stumps on Thursday, scoring 4.55 runs per over.

Just 138 runs short of Australia’s first-innings total, the home team has virtually negated the tourists’ advantage and would look to take the upper hand on Day 3 on Friday.

Related Articles

Ashes

Ashes 2023: Ollie Robinson 'doesn't care' how his send-off to Usman Khawaja is perceived

Ashes

Ashes 2023: Australia edge ahead as 'normalcy' returns on rain-hit day at Edgbaston

Wicketkeeping great Healy said Australia will have to tighten up their bowling in the remaining days of the Test.

“I’m worried about our bowlers. We’ve got three bowlers going at six an over. If it wasn’t for Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, we’d be nowhere. They shared the wickets around eventually,” Healy told Sen Radio on Friday.

Cumins bowled tight spells, returning an economy of 3.24, while spinner Lyon was even more frugal at 2.69 per over. However, the likes of Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood went for around six runs per over on Thursday.

Australia suffered a major setback on Thursday as Lyon was suspected to have torn his right calf while running to catch a fly ball in the field. Cricket Australia said Lyon will be assessed overnight, without elaborating.

Healy added that Australian bowlers will have to produce more sideways movement to trouble the England batters.

“Australia (will have to) produce enough sideways movement to get some wickets. I’d just like to see that bowling tighten up a bit. The wicket looks quite good for batting now,” he added.

Healy feels the game is evenly poised.

“Australia took some late wickets to get on an even keel. I’d say its level, which is great.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 30, 2023 14:28:52 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Ashes 2023: Joe Root's twin strike revives England in Lord's Test after Steve Smith's unbeaten 85
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: Joe Root's twin strike revives England in Lord's Test after Steve Smith's unbeaten 85

Joe Root took two wickets towards the end of Day 1 of Lord's Test as Australia finished on 339-5 with Steve Smith unbeaten on 85.

Ashes 2023: Australia aim to continue winning momentum as England promise more Bazball
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: Australia aim to continue winning momentum as England promise more Bazball

Australia lead the series 1-0 and the second Ashes Test against England begins on 28 July at the Lord's.

Ashes 2023: England players, Lord's turns red to mark 'Red for Ruth' day
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: England players, Lord's turns red to mark 'Red for Ruth' day

Well, it is to mark the Red for Ruth day. A day when English cricketers join their former mate Andrew Strauss in remembering his wife Ruth Strauss who died at 46 due to a rare form of non-smoking lung cancer