Melbourne: The way English batters are getting runs to flow in their first inning at the second Ashes Test has legendary Australian cricketer Ian Healy ‘worried’. The Aussies will have to mitigate the run flow if they want to maintain the advantage scored by their 416-run first innings.

After Australia seemed to have put themselves in a comfortable position at 416 in the first innings on Day 2 of the second Test, the English came out all guns blazing, characteristic of their newly developed aggressive brand of cricket — called Bazball named after their New Zealand coach Brendon McCullum – and managed 278/4 off just 61 overs at stumps on Thursday, scoring 4.55 runs per over.

Just 138 runs short of Australia’s first-innings total, the home team has virtually negated the tourists’ advantage and would look to take the upper hand on Day 3 on Friday.

Wicketkeeping great Healy said Australia will have to tighten up their bowling in the remaining days of the Test.

“I’m worried about our bowlers. We’ve got three bowlers going at six an over. If it wasn’t for Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, we’d be nowhere. They shared the wickets around eventually,” Healy told Sen Radio on Friday.

Cumins bowled tight spells, returning an economy of 3.24, while spinner Lyon was even more frugal at 2.69 per over. However, the likes of Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood went for around six runs per over on Thursday.

Australia suffered a major setback on Thursday as Lyon was suspected to have torn his right calf while running to catch a fly ball in the field. Cricket Australia said Lyon will be assessed overnight, without elaborating.

Healy added that Australian bowlers will have to produce more sideways movement to trouble the England batters.

“Australia (will have to) produce enough sideways movement to get some wickets. I’d just like to see that bowling tighten up a bit. The wicket looks quite good for batting now,” he added.

Healy feels the game is evenly poised.

“Australia took some late wickets to get on an even keel. I’d say its level, which is great.”

