What has been described by quite a few as the most exciting edition of the Ashes since the iconic 2005 series has come down to its final day, with all three results still possible on Day 5 of the fifth Test at The Oval.

An exciting showdown between old rivals England and Australia appears to be in store on Monday with the latter set to resume from their overnight score of 135 for no loss chasing 384 to win. There is however, the threat of rain that could end up playing spoilsport on the final day and ruin yet another game in the five-match series.

According to Accuweather, Monday morning in London is expected to be “breezy with a few showers” and the skies are expected to remain overcast. While there is a 60 per cent chance of rain in the morning, the weather is expected to remain clear later in the afternoon and evening.

So while the start of the final day might get delayed, England will get enough time to collect 10 Australian wickets and end the series on a high.

Incessant rain, after all, had allowed only 30 overs of play on Day 4 and washed the entire fifth day out in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The hosts appeared set for a massive victory after collecting a 275-run first innings lead and reducing the Aussies to 108/4 in their second innings, only for inclement weather to come to the Pat Cummins-led side’s rescue.

Rain then made its way to south London on Sunday after the gradual darkening of the sky, and forced the players and umpires to beat a retreat shortly after the opening partnership between Usman Khawaja and David Warner had crossed the century-mark.

The Aussie openers had collected 75 runs in 24 overs by the time the lunch interval was taken, and would bat for another 14 overs till the drinks interval before what began as a steady drizzle gradually became a downpour. The match officials waited for a couple of hours, taking the tea interval in between before deciding to call play off.

Australia will not be too worried about the weather, given a washout will help them secure a 2-1 series victory — which will be their first on English soil since 2001. The England team and their fans though, will be praying for clear skies as they hope to pull off a series-leveling win and give Stuart Broad, who is set to retire from all forms of the game after this match, a perfect farewell.