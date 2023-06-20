Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Ashes 2023: England 'massively inspired and motivated' by 2005 series, says Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith towards the end of Day 4 to put England ahead in the Edgbaston Test.

Stuart Broad hopes for England to finish the business early on Day 5 of Edgbaston Test. Reuters

Stuart Broad wants England to be part of an Ashes win that is on similar lines to the famous 2005 triumph, but the pacer hopes the Edgbaston Test of the 2023 series doesn’t end the same way it did at the venue 18 years ago.

In 2005, England secured a thrilling two-run win en route to a 2-1 series triumph.

On Day 5, Australia who are 107/3, need 174 runs more to win.

Broad dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith towards the end of Day 4 to put England ahead in the match.

“You can tell this group is massively inspired and motivated by that series,” Broad said.

“It’s great the series are being related because 2005 inspired our group to want to play and win Ashes series…

“If the series can be half as good as that one I think we’ll be inspiring the nation.

“But I’m not sure we want (this Test) going to two runs (on Tuesday). Hopefully, it doesn’t get as close as that and we get a few wickets early because that won’t do much for the heart, will it?”

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad’s stunning spell leaves Edgbaston Test wide open

After England were all out for 273, Usman Khawaja and David Warner got Australia off to a steady start on a slow surface.

But after Ollie Robinson dismissed Warner for 36, fellow seamer Broad took the outside edges of Labuschagne and Smith, numbers one and two in the Test batting rankings respectively, to reignite England’s victory bid.

“It’s all set up to be a fantastic day,” Broad said. “We’re obviously delighted to have Warner, Marnus and Smith back in the pavilion because they’re world-class players.

“But we know the Aussies have got a lot of danger to come so we’ve got to be right on the money.”

Australia’s Nathan Lyon said there was no escaping the memories of the 2005 Edgbaston epic.

“I’ve obviously seen the game,” he said. “It’s always on Sky Sports here in England. They only seem to have a couple on replay!

“This is the type of cricket we want to play. We want to play in tight series, it’s exciting to be a part of.”

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: June 20, 2023 10:18:45 IST

