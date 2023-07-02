Controversy erupted over the second Ashes Test between England and Australia right before the close of play on Saturday. On the fourth day’s play, Mitchell Starc appeared to have taken a clean catch at fine leg region to dismiss Ben Duckett which would have reduced England to five down.

Instead, after initially walking back, the England batter was called back to continue with on-field umpires referring the decision to TV umpire Marais Erasmus. The South African’s intervention saw the England batter continue.

Duckett, who had scored a fighting half century in the chase of 371 runs, remained alive alongside Ben Stokes at stumps. They took England to 114/4 with 257 runs more required to win the second Test and level the Ashes series at 1-1.

On to the dismissal: Cameron Green banged a short ball and Duckett played a ramp shot which flew to Starc at fine leg. The Aussie team celebrated as they potentially inched closer to a win. But the catch wasn’t as clean as they would have liked. There seemed to be a slight doubt of it being grassed as the seamer slid to complete it.

The officials deemed that Starc wasn’t in control of the ball before touching the ground. It resulted in Duckett being brought back to continue. The decision, though, upset the AUstralian camp.

What does the rule say?

Under cricket’s laws, a catch is only complete when the fielder has “complete control over the ball and his/her own movement” and cannot touch the ground before then if a dismissal is to be completed.

The Marylebone Cricket Club, owners of Lord’s and cricket’s law-makers, clarified their position by saying: “In relation to the below incident, Law 33.3 clearly states that a catch is only completed when the fielder has “complete control over the ball and his/her own movement.”

The law in question reads: “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

McGrath upset by decision

The decision upset retired Australia fast-bowling great McGrath. “I’m sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen,” McGrath said while commentating for BBC Radio’s Test Match Special.

“He (Starc) has got that ball under control. That ball is under control.

“I’ve seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that’s ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace.”

England’s batting coach Marcus Trescothick said even among players and support staff there can be confusion over the rules.

“I first thought it looked good, when you see it from a distance,” he said. “Obviously then the ball slides along the ground. But at the time I don’t really think we understood the rules. I don’t think I understand the rules properly to really tell you whether it’s right or wrong.

“But from my understanding and what’s been said by umpires and stuff, you’ve got to have control of the ball and your body until the motion is finished. And obviously, that would be the challenging part to the catch.”

