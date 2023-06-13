With the guidance of head coach Brendon McCullum and an able captain in Ben Stoke, England's Test cricket team have transformed into something more aggressive and dynamic.
One year on from the introduction of the famous ‘Bazball’ strategy to the cricketing world, Ben Stokes-led England prepare for arguably their toughest assignment till date — The Ashes. And that too on home soil.
Sure, things have changed for the good since their 2021-22 Ashes debacle Down Under, with the guidance of head coach Brendon McCullum (Who is referred to as Baz by followers) and an able captain in Ben Stokes reorganising England’s brand of Test cricket into something more aggressive and dynamic.
The upcoming series, however, is going to be unpredictable in all aspects, so much so that Australia, revitalised under their latest skipper Pat Cummins, almost got all bases covered in their recent World Test Championship (WTC) triumph over India.
The WTC final, in fact, saw how good the Australian pacers were, as far as their short balls and the ability to produce the extra bounce were concerned. Even without the injured Josh Hazlewood, the Aussie pace attack of Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Scott Boland teamed up to take a combined tally of 14 wickets out 20 against India.
Steve Smith, however, gave England a timely warning that their Bazball technique might not work against the deadly Aussie pace attack.
“I’ve enjoyed watching how they’ve played. We’ll wait and see how it comes off against us,” Smith had said last week. “I said when Bazball started that I’m intrigued to see how it goes against our bowlers, I’ve said that all along,” he added.
“It will be difficult on this kind of pitch, which is up and down and seaming around. It’s not easy to defend, let alone come out and swing.
“They’ve done well against some other attacks, but they haven’t come up against us yet. We’ll wait and see how it comes off against us,” the 34-year-old further explained.
Only time will tell how this resurgent England team comes up against Australia, and with the Ashes fast approaching (16 June), let’s now take a look at some numbers that have defined England’s Bazball era:
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Anderson strained his groin while on Lancashire duty and Robinson suffered an ankle issue playing for Sussex earlier this month
With a comprehensive 209-run win over India on Sunday, Australia became the first team to win ICC world titles across formats.
England have won 11 of their 13 Tests since captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum joined forces last year after adopting an ultra-aggressive approach to red-ball cricket.