England’s Barmy Army paid a fitting tribute to retiring pacer Stuart Broad on Day five of the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Monday.

Members of the Barmy Army were seen donning headbands and singing a song as a tribute for the 37-year-old pacer.

Here’s a video of the tribute:

Stuart Broad retires from professional cricket after having played 167 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is. Broad is synonymous for his pace bowling partnership with the veteran James Anderson.

Broad had recently become only the second pacer, after Anderson to take 600 Test wickets, when England hosted Australia in the third Ashes Test at Old Trafford a few days ago.

Australia have already retained the Ashes, following the drawn fourth Test in Manchester.

At the time of writing this, the visitors were 202/3, still needing 178 more runs to win.

Broad had been given a Guard of Honour on Sunday by the Australian players.