England’s Barmy Army paid a fitting tribute to retiring pacer Stuart Broad on Day five of the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Monday.
Members of the Barmy Army were seen donning headbands and singing a song as a tribute for the 37-year-old pacer.
Here’s a video of the tribute:
Jerusalem in headbands for Broady, appreciated by the big man himself ❤️
16 years singing for this champ 😭#Ashes pic.twitter.com/dfgIEY4yJM
— England's Barmy Army 🏴🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 31, 2023
Stuart Broad retires from professional cricket after having played 167 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is. Broad is synonymous for his pace bowling partnership with the veteran James Anderson.
Broad had recently become only the second pacer, after Anderson to take 600 Test wickets, when England hosted Australia in the third Ashes Test at Old Trafford a few days ago.
Australia have already retained the Ashes, following the drawn fourth Test in Manchester.
At the time of writing this, the visitors were 202/3, still needing 178 more runs to win.
Broad had been given a Guard of Honour on Sunday by the Australian players.
Broad, who announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game on Saturday, was congratulated by the man who had smashed him for six sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup.
