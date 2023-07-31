Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Ashes 2023: Barmy Army members don headbands as a tribute for retiring Stuart Broad; Watch video

Cricket

Ashes 2023: Barmy Army members don headbands as a tribute for retiring Stuart Broad; Watch video

Members of the Barmy Army were seen donning headbands and singing a song as a tribute for Stuart Broad, who announced retirement from professional cricket on Saturday.

Ashes 2023: Barmy Army members don headbands as a tribute for retiring Stuart Broad; Watch video

Members of the Barmy Army were seen donning headbands and singing a song as a tribute for Stuart Broad, who announced retirement from professional cricket on Saturday. Image credit: Twitter screengrab @TheBarmyArmy

England’s Barmy Army paid a fitting tribute to retiring pacer Stuart Broad on Day five of the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Monday.

Members of the Barmy Army were seen donning headbands and singing a song as a tribute for the 37-year-old pacer.

Here’s a video of the tribute:

Stuart Broad retires from professional cricket after having played 167 Tests, 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is. Broad is synonymous for his pace bowling partnership with the veteran James Anderson.

Broad had recently become only the second pacer, after Anderson to take 600 Test wickets, when England hosted Australia in the third Ashes Test at Old Trafford a few days ago.

Australia have already retained the Ashes, following the drawn fourth Test in Manchester.

At the time of writing this, the visitors were 202/3, still needing 178 more runs to win.

Broad had been given a Guard of Honour on Sunday by the Australian players.

Published on: July 31, 2023 17:26:17 IST

Tags:

also read

'A real legend': Yuvraj Singh congratulates Stuart Broad on an 'incredible Test career'
First Cricket News

'A real legend': Yuvraj Singh congratulates Stuart Broad on an 'incredible Test career'

Broad, who announced his decision to retire from all forms of the game on Saturday, was congratulated by the man who had smashed him for six sixes during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

England vs Australia Highlights, 5th Test Day 1 Ashes Test at The Oval: AUS 61/1, trail ENG by 222 runs
First Cricket News

England vs Australia Highlights, 5th Test Day 1 Ashes Test at The Oval: AUS 61/1, trail ENG by 222 runs

England vs Australia Highlights: Usman Khawaja (26*) and Marnus Labuschagne (2*) were unbeaten at close of play on Day 1 of the fifth Test.

Ashes 2023: Australia captain Pat Cummins sets sights on series win after retaining urn
First Cricket News

Ashes 2023: Australia captain Pat Cummins sets sights on series win after retaining urn

Persistent rain meant Sunday's final day of the fourth Test was washed out without a ball bowled as England were denied the chance of a series-levelling win in a match they had dominated.