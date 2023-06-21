Although Australia won the first Ashes Test, they, along with England, will lose two World Test Championship points and 40 per cent of match fees for not finishing the match on time.

Both teams were found to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were considered.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel… players are fined 20% of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, sides are penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points will be deducted from both teams’ points total.”

Both the captains, Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes pleaded guilty to the offence and there was no need for a formal hearing, Reuters reported.

Australia on Tuesday scored a close two-wicket win over hosts England thanks to skipper Pat Cummins’s timely 44 runs knock.

The second Ashes Test will be played from 28 June – 2 July at Lords’s.

