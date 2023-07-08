The second day of third Ashes Test had differing emotions from two Australian batters upon being dismissed. After taking a meagre 26-run lead, denied a bigger margin by Ben Stokes’ 80-run knock, Australia lost David Warner cheaply.

The left-handed opener fell to Stuart Broad, like the first innings of the Headingley Test. Just like he had 16 times before. A staggering 17th time came with Warner edging a delivery to Zack Crawley who made no mistake.

As Warner walked back to the pavillion, he produced a wry smile possibly at how he’d become Broad’s bunny once again. Only Glenn McGrath and Alec Bedser have accounted for more wickets of the same batter. McGrath dismissing Michael Atherton 19 times and Bedser getting the better of Arthur Morris 18 times.

After Warner’s century drought outside Australia continued for almost six years, former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy questioned Warner’s place in the place XI.

“He’s smiling a little too much. I’m hopeful it’s not a smile and it just looks like a smile,” Healy said on Channel 9.

“Not only is Broad unsettling him, but worldwide bowlers over the last two years have not had much trouble with him.

“I worry whether we can pick him again, even in the next Test.”

In contrasting fashion, Steve Smith was upset with England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow after being dismissed by Moeen Ali.

Just after being caught by Ben Duckett, Bairstow had a pop at Smith as he headed to the pavillion. An upset Smith then questioned what Bairstow had to say.

“See ya, Smudge!” 👋 “What was that, mate?!? HEY!” 😠 Jonny Bairstow getting in Steve Smith’s head 👀 pic.twitter.com/PyTKFuaC4s — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 7, 2023

The stump mic picked up on the brief conversation. Bairstow had said, “See ya Smudge,” to which Smith had hit back: “What did you say mate? Hey!” Bairstow would then respond, “I said ‘cheers, see you later,” as Smith continued walking.

Australia finished day’s play four wickets down having lost Smith, Warner, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh occupy the crease with the visitors leading by 142 runs. Australia also lead the five-match Ashes 2-0.