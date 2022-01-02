Ashes 2021-22: 'There's an awful lot to play for' in next two matches, says England's Zak Crawley

England Opener Zak Crawley believed there is still a lot to play for when the fourth Ashes Test gets underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground on 5 January, after the hosts retained the urn in Melbourne.
The visitors are 3-0 down in the five-match series and Crawley believes winning the final two games will go a long way to restoring some pride for the English side.
"Obviously, there's a lot of pride on the line playing for your country and I feel like there's an awful lot to play for in these next two games and so that's why we're positive and will try to win them both," Crawley said on Sunday.
The time Australia's opponent in the Pink Test will be England as part of the Ashes series.
England have been beaten 5-0 in an Ashes series only three times. On the evidence of Tuesday’s innings defeat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, captain Joe Root’s side could soon become the fourth.
Langer had faced criticism for his coaching methods from the players but now has a Twenty20 World Cup in his CV and is also close to adding the coveted Ashes Trophy win to it