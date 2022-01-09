Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Ashes 2021-22: 'It was a lot of fun', says Pat Cummins on draw against England in Sydney

  • The Associated Press
  • January 9th, 2022
  • 22:50:30 IST
File image of Australia Captain Pat Cummins. AP

File image of Australia Captain Pat Cummins. AP

Sydney: Australia captain Pat Cummins had no regrets about falling one wicket short of a 4-0 lead in the Ashes, admitting he found a tense draw in Sydney "a lot of fun".

Cummins was denied victory for the first time since taking over as skipper at the start of the series, but only by the slenderest of margins.

Hunting 10 English wickets on day five at the SCG, he saw his team take nine before number 11 James Anderson negotiated the final over of the match to claim a share of the spoils.

England were second best by a distance, never even contemplating a dart at the winning target of 388 and finishing 118 short, but Cummins was not in the market for recriminations.

One possible slight on Cummins' largely impressive leadership was the timing of his declaration on the fourth evening.

He allowed the lead to stretch well beyond what England might realistically have chased down despite an uncertain weather forecast that threatened to take further time out of the game.

In the end, only seven overs were lost to rain on day five but bad light did mean he was unable to bowl pace for the final three overs.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 09, 2022 22:50:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test Day 2 at Sydney: Khawaja hits ton as Australia declare on 416/8
First Cricket News

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, 4th Test Day 2 at Sydney: Khawaja hits ton as Australia declare on 416/8

Follow live scores and updates of the 4th Ashes Test between England and Australia in Sydney

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test Day 1: England shift momentum on rain-affected day
Sports

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, 4th Test Day 1: England shift momentum on rain-affected day

Follow live scores and updates of the 4th Ashes Test between England and Australia in Sydney

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2: Visitors in trouble, trail by 51 runs
First Cricket News

Highlights, Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 3rd Test Day 2: Visitors in trouble, trail by 51 runs

Check out LIVE score from the third Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).