Australia Vs England At Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane, 08 December, 2021

08 December, 2021
Starts 05:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

147/10 (50.1 ov)

1st Test
Australia

Australia

128/1 (38.5 ov)

England Australia
147/10 (50.1 ov) - R/R 2.93 128/1 (38.5 ov) - R/R 3.3

Play In Progress

Australia trail by 19 runs

David Warner - 53

Marnus Labuschagne - 55

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
David Warner Batting 60 122 6 2
Marnus Labuschagne Batting 55 96 5 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 9.5 2 23 0
Ollie Robinson 11 6 21 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 10/1 (5.2)

118 (118) R/R: 3.48

David Warner 53(107)

Marcus Harris 3(17) S.R (17.64)

c Dawid Malan b Ollie Robinson

Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 in Brisbane

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • December 8th, 2021
  • 21:08:22 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Rain and bad light forced play to be abandoned on day one of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Wednesday.

After England were bowled out for 147 on the stroke of the tea interval, heavy rain began to fall.

When the rain eventually stopped, umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker adjudged the light to be too poor for Australia to begin their first innings.

Australian captain Pat Cummins (L) and England captain Joe Root (R) pose with the Ashes trophy at the Gabba cricket ground ahead of the first Ashes cricket test in Brisbane. Australia, Sun. 5 December, 2021 (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australian captain Pat Cummins (L) and England captain Joe Root (R) pose with the Ashes trophy at the Gabba cricket ground ahead of the first Ashes cricket test in Brisbane. AP

Play will begin 30 minutes early on Thursday at 9:30 am (2330 GMT Thursday).

Earlier, Australia made an incredible start with Mitchell Starc bowling Rory Burns with the first ball of the series.

Left-armer Starc came into the game under pressure after recent criticism in the media, and he responded by knocking over Burns' leg stump with a full delivery on an overcast day.

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: December 08, 2021 21:08:22 IST

