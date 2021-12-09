Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2 in Brisbane

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Rain and bad light forced play to be abandoned on day one of the first Test between Australia and England at the Gabba on Wednesday.

After England were bowled out for 147 on the stroke of the tea interval, heavy rain began to fall.

When the rain eventually stopped, umpires Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker adjudged the light to be too poor for Australia to begin their first innings.

Play will begin 30 minutes early on Thursday at 9:30 am (2330 GMT Thursday).

Earlier, Australia made an incredible start with Mitchell Starc bowling Rory Burns with the first ball of the series.

Left-armer Starc came into the game under pressure after recent criticism in the media, and he responded by knocking over Burns' leg stump with a full delivery on an overcast day.

With inputs from AFP