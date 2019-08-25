Ashes 2019: Joe Root's unbeaten 75 keeps England alive in run chase of 359 on Day 3 of third Test against Australia
At stumps, England were 156-3, still needing a further 203 runs to reach a target of 359 made all the more imposing after they had collapsed to a woeful 67 all out in the first innings –their worst Ashes total for 71 years.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs BER Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BT Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs BB Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BB Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs USA USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USA Vs BER Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs CAN Canada beat Cayman Islands by 8 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW vs MALW - Aug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs SL - Aug 25th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs HT - Aug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs BB - Aug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Arun Jaitley’s demise a debilitating blow to India’s body politic; the intellectual giant leaves behind a void difficult to fill
-
Arun Jaitley once stumped me with the poser: 'Can you guess my age?' Now I want to tell him, 'Sir, you are 66 and its no age to go'
-
D23 Expo 2019: Star Wars round-up, from The Mandalorian trailer to Disney+ series on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor
-
Washington working on strategy to refrain cross-border infiltration by Pakistan, push India to restore normalcy in J&K, say senior US officials
-
Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi’s ‘precious diamond’, had the knack for simplifying complex terms from fuel prices to GST deal
-
Indian obsession with Kashmir in times of devastating floods shows how State deflects attention from failure of development model
-
BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu's speed, court-coverage complement aggressive intent in emphatic victory over Chen Yufei
-
A male adult survivor of child sexual abuse speaks out: Navigating the road to recovery from trauma
-
In Sangli's Juni Dhamani village, normalcy remains a distant dream post-August floods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Leeds: England captain Joe Root restored a measure of batting pride for his side with an unbeaten 75 in the third Test at Headingley as Australia were denied an Ashes-clinching win inside three days on Saturday.
At stumps, England were 156-3, still needing a further 203 runs to reach a target of 359 made all the more imposing after they had collapsed to a woeful 67 all out in the first innings –their worst Ashes total for 71 years.
Joe Root restored a measure of batting pride for his side with an unbeaten 75. AFP
Their second innings threatened to go the same way at 15-2.
But Root, out for ducks in his previous two knocks, was still there at the close after a third-wicket stand of 126 in 53 overs with Joe Denly (50).
Ben Stokes was two not out from 50 deliveries.
An Australia victory would see the holders retain the Ashes at 2-0 up with two to play in a five-match series.
The odds were still in their favour but England now had an outside shot at a win that would rival their celebrated '500/1' success of 1981 when they beat Australia at Headingley after following-on.
Only three sides, however, have made more than 300 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Headingley –Australia (404-3 in 1948), England (315-4 against Australia, 2001) and the West Indies with 322-5 two years ago.
No one was consulting that page in the record books, though, when England slumped to 15-2 by losing two wickets for no runs in four balls.
Left-hander Rory Burns (seven) edged Pat Cummins to David Warner at first slip before Surrey team-mate Jason Roy, yet to convince as a Test match opener for all his World Cup heroics, was bowled playing down the wrong line to Josh Hazlewood, who took 5-30 in the first innings.
Denly, the only England batsman to reach double figures in the first innings with 12, repeatedly played and missed either side of being hit on the head by a Cummins bouncer but hung on in there.
The more-assured Root cover-drove off-spinner Nathan Lyon, long a thorn in England's side, for four to complete a 120-ball fifty acclaimed by the Yorkshireman's adoring public.
Root had a brief scare on 59 when given out lbw to Hazlewood but his immediate review revealed a clear edge which had somehow escaped the attention of New Zealand umpire Chris Gaffaney.
Denly's single off Lyon saw him to fifty in 134 balls.
But when Hazlewood defied the increasingly slow pitch by getting a bouncer to lift, Denly was in no position to hook and gloved the ball to Australia captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine, with England now 141-3.
Labuschagne stars again
Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne missed out on a maiden Test hundred as he top-scored with 80 in Australia's second-innings 246.
It was his third successive fifty since becoming world cricket's inaugural concussion substitute in place of star batsman Steve Smith in the drawn second Test at Lord's.
Australia resumed on 171-6 with Labuschagne 53 not out after making 74 –seven more than England managed between them in the first innings.
Labuschagne had made 60 when he was dropped for the third time in his innings by diving wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow when an edge off Stuart Broad appeared to be heading Root's way at first slip.
Labuschagne had moved on to 70 when, as happened with his second ball at Lord's, he was hit on the helmet grille by a Jofra Archer bouncer.
But he was cleared to bat on by Australia's team doctor.
There was now a risk that wickets at the other end might deprive Labuschagne of a hundred but he ran himself out instead.
Ignoring the old rule of 'never run on a misfield' when Denly fumbled at third man, Labuschagne failed to beat a throw to Bairstow as his valuable 187-ball innings came to an end.
Updated Date:
Aug 25, 2019 00:38:36 IST
Also See
Ashes 2019: Marnus Labuschagne's gritty fifty overshadows Ben Stokes' ton as second Test ends in draw
Ashes 2019: Pat Cummins feels fresh after 10-day break before second Test, says he wants to play all five Tests against England
Ashes 2019: Joe Root pleased to see Jofra Archer 'shaking things up and living up to hype' on Test debut